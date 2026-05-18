Disney Experiences Announces Senior Leadership Changes, Including New Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris Presidents
Newly appointed Disney Parks chief Thomas Mazloum is making some big leadership changes.
More changes have been announced for the leadership team of Disney Experiences, including a new President for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Recently appointed Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum just announced a series of senior leadership appointments to guide teams around the world through a period of transformative growth, including:
- Joe Schott is appointed President, Walt Disney World Resort
- Natacha Rafalski is appointed President, Disney Signature Experiences
- Christophe Murphy is promoted to President, Disneyland Paris
- Schott replaces the outgoing Jeff Vahle, who is retiring in July.
- With more than 40 years of leadership experience, Schott most recently served as president of Disney Signature Experiences. Before that, he was president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Schott's career goes back to the parks, having got his start with the company as a Jungle Cruise skipper.
- Rafalski currently serves as president of Disneyland Paris, but will be taking on the role of President of Disney Signature Experiences.
- In her current role, she recently oversaw the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World.
- Moreover, the resort as a whole has seen a resurgence, with Disney CFO Hugh Johnston telling MoffettNathanson last week that the Paris resort was having "a really good moment" right now.
- Beyond the Disney Adventure World rebrand and expansion with World of Frozen, other major projects, including updates to the Disneyland Hotel and a reimagining of Disney Village (which is still progressing), happened under Rafalski's leadership.
- Murphy will replace Rafalski as Disneyland Paris President, having been with Disney for over 35 years. In fact, he was even part of Disneyland Paris' pre-opening phase.
- In 2021, Murphy was appointed vice president of Operations for Walt Disney Attractions Japan, where he worked in close partnership with Oriental Land Company at Tokyo Disney Resort — partnering on quality standards, guest experience, and expansion strategy.
- Murphy returned to Disneyland Paris in 2023 as senior vice president, Operations.
- All leaders assume their new roles by the end of July.
What They're Saying:
- Thomas Mazloum, Chairman, Disney Experiences: "Disney Experiences is in the midst of unprecedented expansion with more new projects underway across our global portfolio than at any other moment in our history. These appointments reflect the depth of leadership talent driving Disney Experiences. Joe, Natacha, and Christophe have a deep appreciation of the guest experience, possess extensive financial and operational expertise, and a proven ability to deliver at scale. I have complete confidence in each of them to build on the remarkable momentum underway across these businesses and to write the next chapter of Disney's story.”
More Recent Disney Leadership Moves:
- With Josh D'Amaro moving from Disney Experience chairman in March, Thomas Mazloum was elevated from Disneyland Resort president to the Experiences chairman job.
- In turn, Jill Estorino was named Disneyland Resort president.
- Other recent appointments include Tasia Filippatos as President, Disney Parks International and Lisa Baldzicki as President, Disney Consumer Products.
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