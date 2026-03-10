Disney Presidential Appointments: Meet the New Presidents of Disneyland Resort, Disney Parks International, and Disney Consumer Products

The trio will begin their new positions on March 18th.

Jill Estorino has been chosen as the next President of Disneyland Resort as Thomas Mazloum prepares to take over as Chairman of Disney Experiences, plus two other Presidential promotions at Disney Experiences.

What’s Happening:

In just 8 days, The Walt Disney Company will enter a new era as Josh D’Amaro takes over as CEO.

Today, Disney announced as D’Amaro prepares to leave his role as Chairman of Disney Experiences, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum would take over the coveted spot leading Disney’s most profitable division.

Alongside his appointment, Disney announced three other appointments happening in high ranking positions within the division.

As Mazloum moves up the road from Anaheim to Burbank, Jill Estorino will take over as President of Disneyland Resort.

Other new appointments include Tasia Filippatos as President, Disney Parks International and Lisa Baldzicki as President, Disney Consumer Products.

Josh D’Amaro shared “As we look ahead, I have tremendous confidence in Thomas and in the leaders stepping into these roles — Jill, Tasia, and Lisa — along with the incredible leadership team across Disney Experiences. Together, they will continue to build on our momentum around the world, delivering the service, creativity and one-of-a-kind experiences that define Disney.”

All positions will go into effect on March 18th alongside Josh D’Amaro’s appointment as CEO.

Jill Estorino, Disneyland Resort President

Jill Estorino has been chosen for the role bringing with her 35 years of experience.

Throughout her career Estorino has held numerous high ranking positions throughout Disney Experiences, including Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Sales for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

In that position she was integral to the massive opening of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Most recently, Estorino has served as President of Disney Parks International, where she oversaw operations, expansion, and development at Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort alongside the Oriental Land Company.

Echoing Mazloum’s focus on guest experience and cast culture, Estorino aims to guide Disneyland through its next period of growth while maintaining the high standards for both cast members and guests alike.

Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Parks International

As Estorino plans to plant her life in Southern California, Disney has chosen Tasia Filippatos to replace her as President of Disney Parks International.

Currently, Filippatos serves as President of Disney Consumer Products, where she oversees a global portfolio of products from Parks, retail, publishing and games bringing Disney storytelling to audiences through scaled experiences and brand partnerships.

Filippatos will oversee operations, expansion, and development at Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort alongside the Oriental Land Company.

Lisa Baldzicki, President of Disney Consumer Products

Taking over for Filippatos at Disney Consumer Products is Lisa Baldzicki.

Currently, Baldzicki is in charge of Parks Product Development & Retail where she focused on integrating experiences with engaging products.

She also shaped strategies on how to engage guests with products before, during, and after purchase.

She will be responsible for Disney’s global portfolio of products from Parks, retail, publishing and games.

