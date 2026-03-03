Live Updates: 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmys – Winners from The Walt Disney Company

Check out which awards The Walt Disney Company took home in 2026.

After scoring 103 nominations, tonight is the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Take a look at the winners from across Disney+, Disney Branded Television, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. 

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight is the night for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. 
  • The fourth annual event sees the National Academy of Television and Science honor the best of the best in family entertainment. 
  • This year's celebration was hosted by Fraggle Rock star John Tartaglia at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. 

  • Presenter's included:
    • Rachel and Aron Accurso (Ms. Rachel)
    • Jennifer Barnhart and "Zoe” (Sesame Street)
    • Monique Coleman (High School Musical)
    • Frankie Cordero and “Purple Panda” (Donkey Hodie)
    • Stephanie d'Abruzzo and “Duck Duck” (Donkey Hodie) 
    • Ava Joyce McCarthy (The Primrose Railway Children)
    • Bill Nye (Lifetime Achievement Honoree)
    • Tori Prentice and Adrianna Walker (Harlem Ice)
    • Chanel Stewart (Win or Lose)
    • June Squibb (Storyline Online) 
    • Kari Wahlgren (Legends of Evergreen Hills)
  • This year, Disney Scored 103 nods from NATAS across Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. 
  • Popular science personality Bill Nye The Science Guy also received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • While not for a Disney project, Joe Locke from Agatha All Along did win for Outstanding Lead Performer for Heartstopper.

  • This is the first year all the competitive categories are being presented in the main ceremony, so let's take a look at the live updating list of winners below:

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program

“Grow Your World,” Rise Up, Sing Out — Disney+ | Disney Jr.

Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program

“The Real Good Guys,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

“Mixed Signals,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program

“Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+

Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Choreography

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

“Happy Trails,” Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes — Disney+ | Disney Channel

Outstanding Fiction Special

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

“Pickle,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series

“Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Informational Program

A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

“If This Be My Destiny…,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]

Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program

Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr.

[Brown Bag Films]

