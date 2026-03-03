Live Updates: 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmys – Winners from The Walt Disney Company
After scoring 103 nominations, tonight is the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Take a look at the winners from across Disney+, Disney Branded Television, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight is the night for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
- The fourth annual event sees the National Academy of Television and Science honor the best of the best in family entertainment.
- This year's celebration was hosted by Fraggle Rock star John Tartaglia at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
- Presenter's included:
- Rachel and Aron Accurso (Ms. Rachel)
- Jennifer Barnhart and "Zoe” (Sesame Street)
- Monique Coleman (High School Musical)
- Frankie Cordero and “Purple Panda” (Donkey Hodie)
- Stephanie d'Abruzzo and “Duck Duck” (Donkey Hodie)
- Ava Joyce McCarthy (The Primrose Railway Children)
- Bill Nye (Lifetime Achievement Honoree)
- Tori Prentice and Adrianna Walker (Harlem Ice)
- Chanel Stewart (Win or Lose)
- June Squibb (Storyline Online)
- Kari Wahlgren (Legends of Evergreen Hills)
- This year, Disney Scored 103 nods from NATAS across Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.
- Popular science personality Bill Nye The Science Guy also received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.
- While not for a Disney project, Joe Locke from Agatha All Along did win for Outstanding Lead Performer for Heartstopper.
- This is the first year all the competitive categories are being presented in the main ceremony, so let's take a look at the live updating list of winners below:
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program
“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program
“Grow Your World,” Rise Up, Sing Out — Disney+ | Disney Jr.
Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program
“The Real Good Guys,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
“Mixed Signals,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program
“Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+
Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series
Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program
Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Choreography
Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program
“Happy Trails,” Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes — Disney+ | Disney Channel
Outstanding Fiction Special
Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design
Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series
“Pickle,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series
“Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Informational Program
A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series
“If This Be My Destiny…,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]
Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program
Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr.[Brown Bag Films]