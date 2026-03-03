Live Updates: 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmys – Winners from The Walt Disney Company

Check out which awards The Walt Disney Company took home in 2026.

After scoring 103 nominations, tonight is the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Take a look at the winners from across Disney+, Disney Branded Television, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

What’s Happening:

Tonight is the night for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

The fourth annual event sees the National Academy of Television and Science honor the best of the best in family entertainment.

This year's celebration was hosted by Fraggle Rock star John Tartaglia at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Presenter's included: Rachel and Aron Accurso (Ms. Rachel) Jennifer Barnhart and "Zoe” (Sesame Street) Monique Coleman (High School Musical) Frankie Cordero and “Purple Panda” (Donkey Hodie) Stephanie d'Abruzzo and “Duck Duck” (Donkey Hodie) Ava Joyce McCarthy (The Primrose Railway Children) Bill Nye (Lifetime Achievement Honoree) Tori Prentice and Adrianna Walker (Harlem Ice) Chanel Stewart (Win or Lose) June Squibb (Storyline Online) Kari Wahlgren (Legends of Evergreen Hills)



This year, Disney Scored 103 nods from NATAS across Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

Popular science personality Bill Nye The Science Guy also received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

While not for a Disney project, Joe Locke from Agatha All Along did win for Outstanding Lead Performer for Heartstopper.

This is the first year all the competitive categories are being presented in the main ceremony, so let's take a look at the live updating list of winners below:

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program

“Grow Your World,” Rise Up, Sing Out — Disney+ | Disney Jr.

Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program

“The Real Good Guys,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

“Mixed Signals,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program

“Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+

Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Choreography

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

“Happy Trails,” Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes — Disney+ | Disney Channel

Outstanding Fiction Special

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

“Pickle,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series

“Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Informational Program

A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

“If This Be My Destiny…,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]

Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program

Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr.

[Brown Bag Films]