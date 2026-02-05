Bill Nye to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Children’s & Family Emmys

The beloved science educator will be honored by NATAS for inspiring generations through television and education.

Bill Nye, as a television figure, has shaped curiosity in many ways, and now his decades-long impact on science education is being formally recognized.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, Bill Nye will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) at the 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, taking place next month in New York City.

The honor seals Nye’s legacy as not just a television icon, but as a cultural force who helped make science accessible, joyful, and unforgettable for generations of kids and adults.

Of course, he's best known for his series Bill Nye the Science Guy, which was produced in part by The Walt Disney Company.

Nye also appeared in Ellen's Energy Adventure, Dinosaur, and Innoventions.

NATAS is honoring Nye for his expansive career as a science educator, engineer, television host, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. From his groundbreaking work on Bill Nye the Science Guy to his advocacy for science literacy and space exploration, Nye has consistently used media as a tool for education and empowerment.

In recent years, his influence has only continued to grow. In 2025, Nye received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. He has been named to the TIME 100 Health list, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and served for 15 years as CEO of The Planetary Society, the space organization co-founded by Carl Sagan.

In a statement responding to the honor, Nye reflected on the heart behind his work—and why science storytelling still matters: "I believe that the process of science is the best idea humans have ever had. I loved making shows that encouraged kids of all ages to embrace the P, B, and J – the Passion, Beauty, and Joy – of science… This award is not only a celebration of my past work, but a reminder of the impact we can have if we choose to invest in science education and the next generation of leaders."

This sentiment echoes the very mission of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards: recognizing content that informs, inspires, and shapes young minds.

Bill Nye’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented during the March 1, 2026, Children’s & Family Emmys Honors Ceremony, with competitive award winners announced the following night.

What They're Saying:

Adam Sharp, NATAS President and CEO: "Mr. Nye is one of the most revered broadcast educators in television history. He has instilled multiple generations of children with an appreciation for the extraordinary world of science."

More Bill Nye News: