Bill Nye the Science Guy Will Achieve His “High Potential” as a Guest Star in ABC's Kaitlin Olson-Led Series
The beloved TV educator will play himself on this week's episode.
High Potential is about to be blinded with science when Bill Nye the Science Guy guest stars in this week’s new episode.
What’s Happening:
- Bill Nye will be bringing his scientific acumen to the realm of an ABC sitcom when he guest stars in High Potential. As first revealed by Variety, the Science Guy himself will appear in Tuesday’s new episode of the series.
- Developed by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, Daredevil), High Potential stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gilroy, first introduced as a janitor who ends up becoming an LAPD consultant thanks to her high IQ. As Variety notes, it was a hit in its first season, averaging 16 million viewers per episode.
- Nye will play himself on the series, imagined by Morgan to help her along the way to solve this week’s case.
- Nye of course first rose to fame on his own 1990s educational show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. He’s previously appeared on series like The Big Bang Theory and Blindspot.
- You can see Bill Nye on High Potential on Tuesday, October 14 at 10:00pm ET/PT on ABC.
