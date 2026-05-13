Wackadoo! Bluey's Wild World at Disney's Animal Kingdom to Make Use of a Virtual Queue
With the limited capacity of Conservation Station, this decision certainly makes sense.
Bluey is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom at the end of this month, specifically to Conservation Station. With the immense popularity of Bluey and the capacity challenges of Conservation Station, it's perhaps not a surprise that a virtual queue will be in use for the new Bluey’s Wild World experience.
What's Happening:
- In order to experience Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station, guests will have to board the Wildlife Express Train from Harambe Market in Africa.
- Because of this, when the experience opens on May 26, it will make use of a virtual queue.
- Guests will need to join the virtual queue to experience Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station, the Wildlife Express Train, Jumping Junction, and the Animal Care experiences at Conservation Station.
- While a standby queue will not be available during the location’s initial opening period, we expect to open a standby queue at a later date.
- Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at either 7 a.m. or 10 a.m.
- To request to join the virtual queue at 7 a.m., valid admission is required and a theme park reservation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is required. You do not need to be in Disney’s Animal Kingdom when joining.
- To request to join at 10 a.m., valid admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is required. You must be in Disney’s Animal Kingdom to join.
About Bluey's Wild World:
- Arriving on May 26 and staying beyond Cool Kids' Summer, guest will be able to play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station as part of "Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station"
- To get there, guests will have to take the Wildlife Express Train from the village of Harambe in the park's Africa section, taking their journey to Conservation Station.
- There, all traces of Rafiki and his Planet Watch have been removed, and Bluey fans will recognize much of a new look in the area.
- In Conservation Station, guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo in activities that have a fun animal twist - like Butterfly Keepy Uppy.
- Elsewhere, guests will also be able to meet with animal friends from Bluey and Bingo's native homeland of Australia at "Jumping Junction."
More Walt Disney World News:
- Starting the same day that the attraction reopens, guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can soon find some Muppet food near Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- A favorite miniature version of Cinderella Castle now reflects the color changes of the actual Magic Kingdom icon.
- Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has announced his retirement from the company this July after 36 years.
- Attraction signage for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been installed as previews quickly approach.
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