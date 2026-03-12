Bluey and Bingo Arrive at Disney's Animal Kingdom for Cool Kids' Summer

The sisterly duo awaits guests at the end of a Wildlife Express journey

Bluey and Bingo are set to arrive at Walt Disney World as part of Cool Kids' Summer when it launches in May.

What's Happening:

  • Bluey and Bingo, promised to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom, will be arriving as part of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World.
  • Arriving on May 26 and staying beyond Cool Kids' Summer, guest will be able to play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station as part of "Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station"
  • Guests will also be able to meet with animal friends from Bluey and Bingo's homeland of Australia at "Jumping Junction."
  • This is a developing story, so stay tuned to Laughing Place and this page for more.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti