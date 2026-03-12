Bluey and Bingo Arrive at Disney's Animal Kingdom for Cool Kids' Summer

Bluey and Bingo are set to arrive at Walt Disney World as part of Cool Kids' Summer when it launches in May.

What's Happening:

Bluey and Bingo, promised to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom, will be arriving as part of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World.

Arriving on May 26 and staying beyond Cool Kids' Summer, guest will be able to play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station as part of "Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station"

Guests will also be able to meet with animal friends from Bluey and Bingo's homeland of Australia at "Jumping Junction."