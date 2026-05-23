Photos/Video: Disney Store Pops Up at Pittsburgh’s Ross Park Mall for a Limited Time
Plus, find out where the next pop-up location is headed!
We attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, offering a first look at the pop-up retail experience.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2021, Disney fans were devastated as Disney Store veered away from its traditional brick-and-mortar retail model.
- What was once accessible to fans from around the country was now exclusively available online and at Disney Parks.
- Well, slowly but surely, Disney Store has started to creep its way back, including Disney Store sections at Target and, now, pop ups!
- Laughing Place attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, which officially debuted on May 23 at 10AM ET.
- The line was massive, with fans queuing outside the mall ahead of opening.
- Just like the Disney Stores you know and miss, the pop-up has its own key!
- The store is part of a collaboration with Go! Retail Group and is designed as a limited-time retail experience celebrating Disney fandom, storytelling, and beloved characters.
- Guests were able to explore immersive in-store designs and shop a curated selection of merchandise inspired by Disney Parks, franchises, and classic stories.
- The opening featured surprise and delight moments throughout the morning, along with exclusive products available only at Disney Store locations.
- A highlight of the debut was an exclusive Pittsburgh-themed T-shirt created specifically for the Ross Park Mall opening.
- The Disney Store Limited Time concept will also expand to Garden State Plaza in New Jersey later this fall, with both locations running through the holiday season.
- For those looking to travel to Disney destinations around the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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