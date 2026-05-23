Photos/Video: Disney Store Pops Up at Pittsburgh’s Ross Park Mall for a Limited Time

Plus, find out where the next pop-up location is headed!

We attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, offering a first look at the pop-up retail experience.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2021, Disney fans were devastated as Disney Store veered away from its traditional brick-and-mortar retail model.

What was once accessible to fans from around the country was now exclusively available online and at Disney Parks.

Well, slowly but surely, Disney Store has started to creep its way back, including Disney Store sections at Target and, now, pop ups!

Laughing Place attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, which officially debuted on May 23 at 10AM ET.

The line was massive, with fans queuing outside the mall ahead of opening.

Just like the Disney Stores you know and miss, the pop-up has its own key!

The store is part of a collaboration with Go! Retail Group and is designed as a limited-time retail experience celebrating Disney fandom, storytelling, and beloved characters.

Guests were able to explore immersive in-store designs and shop a curated selection of merchandise inspired by Disney Parks, franchises, and classic stories.

The opening featured surprise and delight moments throughout the morning, along with exclusive products available only at Disney Store locations.

A highlight of the debut was an exclusive Pittsburgh-themed T-shirt created specifically for the Ross Park Mall opening.

The Disney Store Limited Time concept will also expand to Garden State Plaza in New Jersey later this fall, with both locations running through the holiday season.

For those looking to travel to Disney destinations around the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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