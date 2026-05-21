The Ultimate "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Roundup

From animatronic Grogu figures and LEGO sets to fashion, fragrances, and collectibles, brands across the galaxy are celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu.

As anticipation builds for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, fans can already start bringing the galaxy far, far away home with a massive wave of new merchandise inspired by the upcoming theatrical adventure. From high-end collectibles and interactive toys to fashion collaborations, accessories, and even beauty products, this latest rollout proves there’s something for every kind of Star Wars fan.

The merchandise lineup from several different brands celebrates the return of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his lovable young companion Grogu as they prepare to make their long-awaited big screen debut. Brands across fashion, collectibles, gaming, lifestyle, and toys are joining the celebration with exclusive releases timed to the film’s arrival in theaters. Let’s take a look at some of the merchandise collaborations that are out now just in time for the film’s debut:

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Disney Parks

BDX Droid Bucket

Limited to two per person, per transaction, you can pick up the BDX Droid Bucket at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Fairfax Fare, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and the popcorn cart near the Main Entrance.





At the Disneyland Resort you can find the bucket at Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23), the Popcorn Cart in Tomorrowland, Kat Saka’s Kettle, and Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.





The Mandalorian and Grogu Jetpack Sipper

At Walt Disney World you can find the sipper at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select days, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Kat Saka’s Kettle, Ice Cold Hydraulics, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and select popcorn carts throughout the park.



At the Disneyland Resort the sipper can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Ronto Roasters, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, and Galactic Grill.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler

Disneyland will also be offering The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler at the Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, and Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23).

Grogu Bound By Steel Star Wars Ring

Star Wars Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band

Grogu Star Wars Ring

This is the Way Star Wars Ring

Hasbro

Hasbro raises the bar with its Ultimate Grogu animatronic, featuring over 250 lifelike movements, expressive animations, and even toddling steps, bringing the beloved foundling to life in a way fans haven’t seen before.

PANDORA

Ray-Ban



Channel your inner Force-wielder with this color-shifting, fruit-forward green tea. Bursting with pineapple notes and glowing with a galactic blue hue, it’s as curious and unexpected as Grogu himself. Refreshing, bright, and ready for hyperspace. Perfect for sipping on warm days or between adventures. ($15.00)



Even bounty hunters need a recharge. This caffeine-free red rooibos blend offers a grounding, comforting cup layered with raspberry notes and warm spices. Smooth and subtly sweet, it’s designed to bring balance and calm to even the most challenging journeys. ($15.00)



Bold and resilient, this robust Assam black tea is infused with ginger for a warming, invigorating cup. Inspired by the strength of Beskar steel, this powerful blend delivers a rich, malty depth with a subtle spice – perfect for fueling whatever lies ahead. ($15.00)





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