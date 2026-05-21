The Ultimate "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Roundup

From animatronic Grogu figures and LEGO sets to fashion, fragrances, and collectibles, brands across the galaxy are celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu.

As anticipation builds for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, fans can already start bringing the galaxy far, far away home with a massive wave of new merchandise inspired by the upcoming theatrical adventure. From high-end collectibles and interactive toys to fashion collaborations, accessories, and even beauty products, this latest rollout proves there’s something for every kind of Star Wars fan. 

The merchandise lineup from several different brands celebrates the return of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his lovable young companion Grogu as they prepare to make their long-awaited big screen debut. Brands across fashion, collectibles, gaming, lifestyle, and toys are joining the celebration with exclusive releases timed to the film’s arrival in theaters. Let’s take a look at some of the merchandise collaborations that are out now just in time for the film’s debut:

Adidas

ADIDAS STAR WARS MANDALORIAN & GROGU ADIZERO EVO SL ATR Shoes

Bath & Body Works

Grogu & The Mandalorian PocketBac Holder

Force Flow Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Bounty Hunter 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash

The Mandalorian Light-Up Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder

Force Flow 3-Wick Candle 

Bounty Hunter 3-Wick Candle


Bones Coffee Company

Bounty Hunter Bundle Collector's Box

Beskar Brew | 12oz - Blondie Brownie Flavored coffee

Cantina Caramel Crunch | 12oz - Caramel Popcorn Flavored coffee


BoxLunch

Star Wars The Mandalorian Moto Jacket - BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Embroidered Women's Cropped T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive 

Star Wars Endor Scenic Woven Wall Art — BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars The Mandalorian Speeder Bike Scene Embroidered Crewneck - BoxLunch Exclusive 

Star Wars The Mandalorian Women's Short Overalls — BoxLunch Exclusive 

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baseball Jersey — BoxLunch Exclusive 

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu & Mando T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive 

Disney Store

Grogu Crossbody Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

The Mandalorian Tote Bag – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mandalorian Vibroblade Gauntlet and Shield Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Remote Control Speeder Bike – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Squishmallows Plush Set – Star Wars – Exclusive | Disney Store

Anzellan Droidsmiths Magnetic Shoulder Plush – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Grogu Magnetic Shoulder Plush with Sound – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Grogu Costume for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu 33 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars | Disney Store

Grogu MagicBand+ – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store


Disney Parks

BDX Droid Bucket

Limited to two per person, per transaction, you can pick up the BDX Droid Bucket at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Fairfax Fare, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and the popcorn cart near the Main Entrance.


At the Disneyland Resort you can find the bucket at Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23), the Popcorn Cart in Tomorrowland, Kat Saka’s Kettle, and Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.


The Mandalorian and Grogu Jetpack Sipper

At Walt Disney World you can find the sipper at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select days, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Kat Saka’s Kettle, Ice Cold Hydraulics, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and select popcorn carts throughout the park.

At the Disneyland Resort the sipper can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Ronto Roasters, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, and Galactic Grill.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler

Disneyland will also be offering The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler at the Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, and Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23).

Enso Rings

Grogu Bound By Steel Star Wars Ring

Star Wars Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band

Grogu Star Wars Ring

This is the Way Star Wars Ring

Hasbro

STAR WARS Ultimate Grogu

Hasbro raises the bar with its Ultimate Grogu animatronic, featuring over 250 lifelike movements, expressive animations, and even toddling steps, bringing the beloved foundling to life in a way fans haven’t seen before.

Olive & June

The Mandalorian and Grogu Long-Lasting Mani System

PANDORA

The Mandalorian Helmet Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Grogu Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Ray-Ban

RAY-BAN STAR WARS – THE MANDALORIAN OLYMPIAN DELUXE

The Republic of Tea

Grogu Galactic Green Iced Tea


Channel your inner Force-wielder with this color-shifting, fruit-forward green tea. Bursting with pineapple notes and glowing with a galactic blue hue, it’s as curious and unexpected as Grogu himself. Refreshing, bright, and ready for hyperspace. Perfect for sipping on warm days or between adventures. ($15.00)

Razor Crest Raspberry Tea 


Even bounty hunters need a recharge. This caffeine-free red rooibos blend offers a grounding, comforting cup layered with raspberry notes and warm spices. Smooth and subtly sweet, it’s designed to bring balance and calm to even the most challenging journeys. ($15.00)

Beskar Black Tea


Bold and resilient, this robust Assam black tea is infused with ginger for a warming, invigorating cup. Inspired by the strength of Beskar steel, this powerful blend delivers a rich, malty depth with a subtle spice – perfect for fueling whatever lies ahead. ($15.00)

RSVLTS

Star Wars Mandalorian "Layers"

Star Wars "Frik 'n' Grogu"

Star Wars Mandalorian "This Is The Way"

Star Wars Mandalorian "Beskar Steel"

Star Wars "Retro Mando"

Star Wars "This Is the Way" Hat

Spencer’s

The Mandalorian Haze Action Shot T Shirt

The Child This is the Way T Shirt

You May Choose Your Path T Shirt

Mando Zip Hoodie

Mando Tank Top

Grogu Baby T Shirt

Grogu Mini Tumbler


Vera Bradley

Grogu Medallion Star Wars Original Vera Tote

Grogu Medallion Star Wars Bancroft Backpack

Grogu Macarons Star Wars Small Original Vera Tote

Grogu Macarons Star Wars Becker Camera Bag Crossbody

Grogu Medallion Star Wars Small Turnlock Wallet

Grogu Macarons Star Wars Medium Cosmetic Bag

Grogu Medallion Star Wars Zip Earbud Bag Charm

Galactic Craving Grogu Star Wars Plush Throw Blanket

Grogu Macarons Star Wars Zip ID Case

More The Mandalorian and Grogu News:

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