The Ultimate "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Roundup
As anticipation builds for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, fans can already start bringing the galaxy far, far away home with a massive wave of new merchandise inspired by the upcoming theatrical adventure. From high-end collectibles and interactive toys to fashion collaborations, accessories, and even beauty products, this latest rollout proves there’s something for every kind of Star Wars fan.
The merchandise lineup from several different brands celebrates the return of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his lovable young companion Grogu as they prepare to make their long-awaited big screen debut. Brands across fashion, collectibles, gaming, lifestyle, and toys are joining the celebration with exclusive releases timed to the film’s arrival in theaters. Let’s take a look at some of the merchandise collaborations that are out now just in time for the film’s debut:
Adidas
ADIDAS STAR WARS MANDALORIAN & GROGU ADIZERO EVO SL ATR Shoes
Bath & Body Works
Grogu & The Mandalorian PocketBac Holder
Force Flow Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap
Bounty Hunter 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash
The Mandalorian Light-Up Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder
Force Flow 3-Wick Candle
Bounty Hunter 3-Wick Candle
Bones Coffee Company
Bounty Hunter Bundle Collector's Box
Beskar Brew | 12oz - Blondie Brownie Flavored coffee
Cantina Caramel Crunch | 12oz - Caramel Popcorn Flavored coffee
BoxLunch
Star Wars The Mandalorian Moto Jacket - BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Embroidered Women's Cropped T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars Endor Scenic Woven Wall Art — BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars The Mandalorian Speeder Bike Scene Embroidered Crewneck - BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars The Mandalorian Women's Short Overalls — BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baseball Jersey — BoxLunch Exclusive
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu & Mando T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive
Disney Store
Grogu Crossbody Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
The Mandalorian Tote Bag – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mandalorian Vibroblade Gauntlet and Shield Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Remote Control Speeder Bike – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Squishmallows Plush Set – Star Wars – Exclusive | Disney Store
Anzellan Droidsmiths Magnetic Shoulder Plush – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Grogu Magnetic Shoulder Plush with Sound – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Grogu Costume for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu 33 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars | Disney Store
Grogu MagicBand+ – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Disney Parks
BDX Droid Bucket
Limited to two per person, per transaction, you can pick up the BDX Droid Bucket at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Fairfax Fare, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and the popcorn cart near the Main Entrance.
At the Disneyland Resort you can find the bucket at Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23), the Popcorn Cart in Tomorrowland, Kat Saka’s Kettle, and Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Jetpack Sipper
At Walt Disney World you can find the sipper at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select days, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Kat Saka’s Kettle, Ice Cold Hydraulics, Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre Refreshments near Fantasmic!, and select popcorn carts throughout the park.
At the Disneyland Resort the sipper can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Ronto Roasters, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, and Galactic Grill.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler
Disneyland will also be offering The Mandalorian and Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler at the Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, and Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (Available through mobile order on May 21 to 23).
Enso Rings
Grogu Bound By Steel Star Wars Ring
Star Wars Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band
Grogu Star Wars Ring
This is the Way Star Wars Ring
Hasbro
STAR WARS Ultimate Grogu
Hasbro raises the bar with its Ultimate Grogu animatronic, featuring over 250 lifelike movements, expressive animations, and even toddling steps, bringing the beloved foundling to life in a way fans haven’t seen before.
Olive & June
The Mandalorian and Grogu Long-Lasting Mani System
PANDORA
The Mandalorian Helmet Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Grogu Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Ray-Ban
RAY-BAN STAR WARS – THE MANDALORIAN OLYMPIAN DELUXE
The Republic of Tea
Grogu Galactic Green Iced Tea
Channel your inner Force-wielder with this color-shifting, fruit-forward green tea. Bursting with pineapple notes and glowing with a galactic blue hue, it’s as curious and unexpected as Grogu himself. Refreshing, bright, and ready for hyperspace. Perfect for sipping on warm days or between adventures. ($15.00)
Razor Crest Raspberry Tea
Even bounty hunters need a recharge. This caffeine-free red rooibos blend offers a grounding, comforting cup layered with raspberry notes and warm spices. Smooth and subtly sweet, it’s designed to bring balance and calm to even the most challenging journeys. ($15.00)
Beskar Black Tea
Bold and resilient, this robust Assam black tea is infused with ginger for a warming, invigorating cup. Inspired by the strength of Beskar steel, this powerful blend delivers a rich, malty depth with a subtle spice – perfect for fueling whatever lies ahead. ($15.00)
RSVLTS
Star Wars Mandalorian "Layers"
Star Wars "Frik 'n' Grogu"
Star Wars Mandalorian "This Is The Way"
Star Wars Mandalorian "Beskar Steel"
Star Wars "Retro Mando"
Star Wars "This Is the Way" Hat
Spencer’s
The Mandalorian Haze Action Shot T Shirt
The Child This is the Way T Shirt
You May Choose Your Path T Shirt
Mando Zip Hoodie
Mando Tank Top
Grogu Baby T Shirt
Grogu Mini Tumbler
Vera Bradley
Grogu Medallion Star Wars Original Vera Tote
Grogu Medallion Star Wars Bancroft Backpack
Grogu Macarons Star Wars Small Original Vera Tote
Grogu Macarons Star Wars Becker Camera Bag Crossbody
Grogu Medallion Star Wars Small Turnlock Wallet
Grogu Macarons Star Wars Medium Cosmetic Bag
Grogu Medallion Star Wars Zip Earbud Bag Charm
Galactic Craving Grogu Star Wars Plush Throw Blanket
Grogu Macarons Star Wars Zip ID Case
More The Mandalorian and Grogu News:
- Take Flight Aboard the New Sequences on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland
- Photos/Video: "The Curious Child" Projection Show Debuts, Bringing the Story So-Far of The Mandalorian and Grogu to Life at Galaxy's Edge
- BDX Droids Returning to Disneyland as “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Hits Theaters