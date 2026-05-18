Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2026

June on Disney+ is headlined by a return to Pandora, as Avatar: Fire and Ash brings the third chapter of Jake Sully's story to the streamer. Alongside it, the beloved land of Ooo expands with the premiere of Adventure Time: Side Quests, and the Savannah Bananas bring their signature brand of baseball spectacle to Disney+ through a series of Banana Ball matchups all month long. Here's everything coming to Disney+ in June.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows - June 10th

A behind-the-scenes look at the artists and Imagineers whose craft and creativity shaped Disney’s newest addition, the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Celebrate the spirit of the South Pacific at this oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation and much more through unique perspectives and storytelling from those who brought this newest offering to life. Discover a tropical escape, nestled in the midst of the magic with tropical terrace gardens that pay homage to the islands of Bora Bora, Hawaii, Samoa and Fiji.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (Director's Cut) - June 11th

The 2008 film gets a brand-new Director’s Cut from Chris Carter, debuting on Disney+ under the film’s Bonus Features section.

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop - June 16th

The all-new documentary A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop offers a closer look at the unexpected and groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed. The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.

TV Shows

Chibiverse (Season 4)

Chibiverse is back with more mix-ups, mash-ups, and crossover chaos: There are pirates, monster wrestling, time travel, daring rescues, evil villains — and catchy song numbers, too!

June 6th - 3 new shorts

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

Class is back in session for Phineas and Ferb! But that doesn't mean the fun has to end. From inside school lockers, we follow everyone's favorite brothers on new adventures.

June 6th - 2 episode premiere

June 13th - New Episodes

June 20th - New Episodes

June 27th - New Episodes

Imagineer That!

June 16th - New Episode: Tom Morrow 2.0 explores why you don’t fall out of a roller coaster when it goes upside down with the help of a friend from the Muppets.

Behind the Attraction (Season 3)

From Executive Producers Brian Volk-Weiss, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia, “Behind the Attraction” takes you on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved attractions. In Season 3, the series heads to the high seas with Disney Cruise Line! This two-episode special goes behind the magic of the fleet that first set sail in 1998. See the island destinations for yourself and how the ships inspired by beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars stories came to life! Explore the making of the Disney Destiny, the fleet’s heroes‑and‑villains–inspired ship. From early Imagineering ideas to unforgettable guest experiences, discover how Disney transformed the cruise experience with signature service and dazzling entertainment.

June 24th - All episodes streaming

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5)

In How NOT to Draw, a drawing tutorial parody series, animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters bring…CHAOS!

June 26th - New Episode

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation)

A companion to the beloved original, Emmy®, Peabody, and Annie Award-winning series Adventure Time, the new series follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way.

June 29th - Premiere

Live Events

Bonnaroo Livestream

Bonnaroo is a four-day camping and music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, known for its diverse lineup, immersive experiences, and vibrant community atmosphere.

June 11 - Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET

June 12 - Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET

June 13 - Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET

June 14 - Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET

Banana Ball

The Banana Bowl will stream live on Disney+ and feature the top teams in the Banana Ball league facing off for the season championship. Known for blending athleticism with entertainment, the game will include one of the biggest performances the league has ever seen, bringing together all six teams, along with its signature on-field showmanship from first pitch to final out.

June 13 - Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

June 19 - Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET

June 20 - Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

June 21 - Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET

June 27 - Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

June 28 - Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET

New Library Additions

Monday, June 1

Tuesday, June 2

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Thursday, June 4

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere

Friday, June 5

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, June 8

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 9

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, June 10

Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Friday, June 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Sunday, June 14

Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary Extended Cut (Bonus Feature Section)

Monday, June 15

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 16

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Friday, June 19

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Monday, June 22

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 23

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere

Monday, June 29

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)

Date TBD

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Streams

Streams offer Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming on Disney+.



Animated Classics - Now Streaming

The Animated Classics Stream returns with a timeless collection of beloved animated classics. From The Lion King to Mulan, and many more favorites in between, this curated lineup highlights the stories and songs that have shaped generations.

Pixar - Launching June 10

The Pixar Stream brings together a standout collection of films, series, and shorts from across the beloved studio’s library. From Toy Story and The Incredibles, this always-on marathon of Pixar classics delivers heart and imagination for audiences of all ages.