Disney+ and Hulu to Livestream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Globally

Major music festivals will stream live worldwide for the first time, expanding access for fans everywhere

Music festival season is about to get a lot more accessible! For the first time, Disney+ is teaming up with Hulu to livestream some of the world's biggest music festivals, turning what were once destination-only experiences into real-time global events.

What’s Happening:

From sprawling fields in Tennessee to iconic stages in Chicago and Austin, fans will now be able to tune in from anywhere and still feel like they’re front row.

The expanded partnership brings Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival to both platforms, allowing subscribers worldwide to stream performances live as they happen. A major evolution of Hulu’s long-running festival coverage, now entering its sixth year, marks Disney+’s biggest push yet into global live music programming.

Your favorite music festivals just got a whole lot bigger. Stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Y04DkZ7w5e — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 18, 2026

The experience is designed to replicate the full festival atmosphere. Alongside live performances, viewers can expect curated highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and artist interviews thanks to the return of the “Live Set,” an on-site content studio embedded at each festival. The studio will serve as a hub throughout each weekend, offering fans deeper access to the artists and moments shaping the event.

The move reflects a broader shift in how fans engage with music. Live Nation data shows that music fandom is becoming increasingly global, with audiences discovering and embracing artists across borders. By simulcasting these festivals internationally, Disney+ and Hulu are leaning into that trend, enabling fans in different countries, time zones, and cultures to share the same live experience in real time.

Each festival brings its own distinct energy to the lineup. Bonnaroo, set for June 11-14, is known for its eclectic mix of genres and immersive camping culture. Lollapalooza, running July 30 through August 2, transforms downtown Chicago into a multi-stage music playground. Austin City Limits, scheduled for October 2 through 4, blends indie, rock, and country influences into one of the most celebrated festivals in the U.S.

Together, these music festivals represent some of the most defining moments of the live music calendar, and now, they’re no longer limited by geography.

As Disney continues to expand its live content offerings across sports, news, and cultural programming, this move positions its streaming platforms as go-to destinations for real-time entertainment. For fans, it means fewer barriers between them and the music they love.

More Disney+ News: