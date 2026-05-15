Disney+ Perks Launches "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Sweepstakes with Prize Packs Valued at $1,800

Fans can enter daily through May 29 for a chance to win an epic collection of Star Wars collectibles

This is the way… to upgrade your Star Wars collection in a big way! Disney+ is giving fans a chance to step into the galaxy far, far away with a new sweepstakes tied to the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu and the prize packs are nothing short of legendary. Packed with high-end collectibles, limited-edition items, and fan-favorite merch inspired by Grogu and the Mandalorian himself, this is one bounty hunters and collectors alike won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

The Disney+ Perks: Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Product Sweepstakes is officially underway, giving eligible fans the opportunity to enter daily through May 29, 2026.

With two winners set to receive prize packs valued at over $1,800 each, the stakes are as high as a mission through the Outer Rim.

This sweepstakes continues Disney’s push to reward subscribers with exclusive perks and experiences tied to its biggest franchises. As anticipation builds for the next chapter in the Mandalorian saga, this promotion bridges the gap between streaming and fandom, offering something tangible for fans to connect with ahead of the release.

Each prize pack is stacked with an impressive lineup of collectibles spanning multiple brands and formats. From detailed LEGO building sets like The Razor Crest and Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice), to premium figures from Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection, the bundle celebrates the full scope of Star Wars merchandising. Fans will also find standout items like a life-size Grogu collectible figure, a Mandalorian-themed Secretlab gaming chair, Loungefly accessories, Funko Pop! deluxe rides, and more.

Even beyond collectibles, the sweepstakes highlights the expansive reach of the Star Wars brand, blending toys, lifestyle products, and display pieces into one cohesive fan experience.

Entering is simple for Disney+ subscribers, who can log into their MyDisney account and submit an entry through the Disney+ Perks portal.

Each participant is limited to one entry per day, keeping the playing field fair while encouraging fans to stay engaged throughout the sweepstakes period.

Winners will be selected via random drawing on June 9, 2026, with notifications sent shortly after.

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