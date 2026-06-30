Disneyland Resort Announces New Evening Ticket Offer for Summer 2026
Guests can enjoy Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park on select summer evenings while experiencing the final months of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
Looking for an affordable way to experience the magic of Disneyland Resort this summer? Disney has unveiled a brand-new limited-time ticket offer that makes evening visits more affordable and accessible than ever!
What’s Happening:
- Beginning June 30, guests can purchase a specially priced 1-Day Evening Ticket for just $59, offering admission to either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park during select evenings this summer.
- Whether you're hoping to catch nighttime entertainment, enjoy favorite attractions with cooler temperatures, or experience the ongoing Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration after work, this new ticket provides a budget-friendly option for a magical night.
- The new Evening Ticket is valid Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5, 2026, with admission to one park per ticket.
- Guests can choose between:
- Disneyland Park: Entry beginning at 7:00 p.m. through park close
- Disney California Adventure Park: Entry beginning at 5:00 p.m. through park close
- The ticket costs $59 per person (ages 3 and up) and allows guests to enjoy the parks during some of the most enjoyable hours of the day, when temperatures cool down and the parks come alive with dazzling nighttime entertainment.
- Evening tickets can be purchased now through the Disneyland website or the Disneyland app.
- The timing couldn't be better for Disney fans. Evening Ticket holders can experience many of the offerings from the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which continues throughout the summer with festive decorations, exclusive entertainment, specialty food and beverages, themed merchandise, and anniversary experiences across both parks.
- From spectacular nighttime shows to iconic attractions illuminated after dark, the evening atmosphere offers a completely different experience than daytime visits.
- As with standard theme park admission, a valid park reservation is required in addition to the Evening Ticket.
- Disney encourages guests to secure reservations as early as possible, as reservation availability for this special ticket is limited and subject to capacity. It's also worth noting that reservation availability for Evening Ticket holders operates separately from regular theme park tickets, meaning dates may sell out even if standard reservations remain available.
- Guests can purchase up to eight Evening Tickets per day, making it a great option for families and groups planning a summer outing.
- Additional details include:
- Valid only Sunday through Wednesday from July 12 through August 5, 2026
- One park admission per ticket
- Nonrefundable and nontransferable
- Cannot be combined with other ticket discounts or promotional offers
- Park offerings, attractions, entertainment, and experiences remain subject to availability and operational changes
- For Southern California locals, vacationers looking to maximize their trip, or anyone simply wanting to experience Disney after sunset, the new Evening Ticket offers one of the most affordable ways to enjoy Disneyland Resort this summer.
- With access to iconic attractions, nighttime entertainment, seasonal offerings, and the ongoing 70th anniversary celebration, the limited-time promotion provides plenty of value for guests hoping to create magical memories without spending a full day in the parks.
More Disneyland Resort News:
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- Magic Key Holders Unlock Summer Discounts and Offers at Downtown Disney
- CHOC Walk in the Park 2026 Approaches Final Month of Fundraising for Charity Event at Disneyland Resort
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