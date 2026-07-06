Disneyland Deals: Anaheim Residents Can Get 1-Day Tickets for Less Than $75

The tickets are valid from mid July through early October.

Disneyland Resort is thanking Anaheim residents for being great neighbors by offering special priced tickets this summer.

What’s Happening:

Over the past decade, Disneyland tickets have nearly doubled in price, making it increasingly difficult for families to spend time together at the Happiest Place on Earth.

For those living in Anaheim without a Magic Key, being a Disneyland neighbor and not being able to enjoy the magic has to be a challenge, especially if you have kids who ask to go every time you drive by.

Well, this month, Disney is ready to welcome Anaheim residents into the parks at a significant discount.

Beginning on July 16th , Anaheim residents can purchase 1-day, 1-park tickets for just $71!

, Anaheim residents can purchase 1-day, 1-park tickets for just $71! This is the cheapest a full-day park ticket has been in a very long time!

For kids aged 3-9, Disney is extending their $50 child ticket offer for Anaheim residents.

Tickets purchased with the Anaheim resident discount can be used for visits between July 20th through October 8th .

. This gives locals the perfect opportunity to enjoy some summer fun, as well as some spooky season thrills when Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off on August 21st.

Fans will be able to enjoy returning frights like Haunted Mansion Holiday as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark.

For more information on the Anaheim resident offer, visit the official Disneyland website.

For those looking to make a vacation out of this incredible deal, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

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