Disneyland Deals: Anaheim Residents Can Get 1-Day Tickets for Less Than $75
The tickets are valid from mid July through early October.
Disneyland Resort is thanking Anaheim residents for being great neighbors by offering special priced tickets this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Over the past decade, Disneyland tickets have nearly doubled in price, making it increasingly difficult for families to spend time together at the Happiest Place on Earth.
- For those living in Anaheim without a Magic Key, being a Disneyland neighbor and not being able to enjoy the magic has to be a challenge, especially if you have kids who ask to go every time you drive by.
- Well, this month, Disney is ready to welcome Anaheim residents into the parks at a significant discount.
- Beginning on July 16th, Anaheim residents can purchase 1-day, 1-park tickets for just $71!
- This is the cheapest a full-day park ticket has been in a very long time!
- For kids aged 3-9, Disney is extending their $50 child ticket offer for Anaheim residents.
- Tickets purchased with the Anaheim resident discount can be used for visits between July 20th through October 8th.
- This gives locals the perfect opportunity to enjoy some summer fun, as well as some spooky season thrills when Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off on August 21st.
- Fans will be able to enjoy returning frights like Haunted Mansion Holiday as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark.
- For more information on the Anaheim resident offer, visit the official Disneyland website.
- For those looking to make a vacation out of this incredible deal, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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