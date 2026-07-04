ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - New Magic at Disneyland Paris, Shakira Brings Music to Life, Oasis Documentary Teaser and Much More (Week Ending July 4, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 7/4/26

Question 1: Which iconic Haunted Mansion portrait is being brought to life in doll form?

Question 1

Question 2: Disney released the first teaser for their upcoming Oasis documentary. What is the title of said documentary?

Question 2

Question 3: A new cart opened at Downtown Disney serving what kind of cuisine?

Question 3

Question 4: Shakira is performing a song from a recent Disney animated film on her tour – which film does that song come from?

Question 4

Question 5: Which Mean Girls actor stars in the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie filmed at Walt Disney World?

Question 5

Question 6: New scenes inspired by artwork by what former Imagineer debuted along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris?

Question 6

Question 7: We caught up on construction at Disney Adventure World. What movie is the new swing ride coming to the park based on?

Question 7

Question 8: Kylie Kelce brought her popular “Not Gonna Lie” podcast to what Disney resort?

Question 8

Question 9: What iconic horror franchise is being brought to life at Halloween Horror Nights this year?

Question 9

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