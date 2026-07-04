ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - New Magic at Disneyland Paris, Shakira Brings Music to Life, Oasis Documentary Teaser and Much More (Week Ending July 4, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 7/4/26 Question 1: Which iconic Haunted Mansion portrait is being brought to life in doll form? Master Gracey April-December Werewolf Lady Sea Captain VGhlcmUncyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LW1lcmNoYW5kaXNlL2hhdW50ZWQtbWFuc2lvbi1jb2xsZWN0aW9uLXdlcmVjYXQtbGFkeS1kb2xsLyI+cGxlbnR5IG1vcmUgbWVyY2hhbmRpc2U8L2E+IGNvbWluZyB0byBEaXNuZXkgU3RvcmUgYW5kIERpc25leSBQYXJrcyB0b28h Question 2: Disney released the first teaser for their upcoming Oasis documentary. What is the title of said documentary? Wonderwall Stop Crying Your Heart Out Don’t Look Back in Anger Supersonic Question 3: A new cart opened at Downtown Disney serving what kind of cuisine? Mexican Japanese Chinese Filipino IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmxhdWdoaW5ncGxhY2UuY29tL2Rpc25leS1wYXJrcy9iaWctYm9pLWx1bXBpYS1ub3ctb3Blbi1kb3dudG93bi1kaXNuZXkvIj5CaWcgQm9pIEx1bXBpYTwvYT4gaXMgbm93IG9wZW4gYXQgRG93bnRvd24gRGlzbmV5IQ== Question 4: Shakira is performing a song from a recent Disney animated film on her tour – which film does that song come from? Zootopia Zootopia 2 Moana 2 Wish IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmxhdWdoaW5ncGxhY2UuY29tL2Rpc25leS1lbnRlcnRhaW5tZW50L3NoYWtpcmEtem9vdG9waWEtMi16b28td29ybGQtdG91ci8iPlRoZSBzb25nIGlzICJab28iIGZyb20gWm9vdG9waWEgMjwvYT4= Question 5: Which Mean Girls actor stars in the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie filmed at Walt Disney World? Amanda Seyfried Lacey Chabert Lindsay Lohan Rachel McAdams Question 6: New scenes inspired by artwork by what former Imagineer debuted along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris? Ward Kimball Herb Ryman Tony Baxter Marc Davis Question 7: We caught up on construction at Disney Adventure World. What movie is the new swing ride coming to the park based on? Up Moana The Little Mermaid Wall-E Question 8: Kylie Kelce brought her popular “Not Gonna Lie” podcast to what Disney resort? Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Disneyland Paris PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzL2t5bGllLWtlbGNlLWRscC1lcGlzb2RlLyI+TGlzdGVuIHRvIG9yIHdhdGNoIHRoZSBwb2RjYXN0IG5vdyE8L2E+ Question 9: What iconic horror franchise is being brought to life at Halloween Horror Nights this year? A Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween Friday the 13th Hellraiser PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vcGFya3MvaGVsbHJhaXNlci1oYWxsb3dlZW4taG9ycm9yLW5pZ2h0cy8iPkhlbGxyYWlzZXIgPC9hPiBpcyBnZXR0aW5nIGl0cyBmaXJzdCBldmVyIGhhdW50ZWQgaG91c2UgYXQgSGFsbG93ZWVuIEhvcnJvciBOaWdodHMh Submit Answers Your Results Try Again