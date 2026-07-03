Oasis Documentary Teaser to Debut on One Year Anniversary of the Band's Reunion Tour

The currently untitled film will follow the brothers on their 2025 reunion tour.
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Disney is set to celebrate one year since the return of Oasis with a first look at the new landmark documentary covering the iconic band.

What's Happening:

  • Back in May, Disney announced that a new documentary chronicling the legendary British band Oasis was in development.
  • The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025 – their highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.
  • Now, as fans get ready to mark the one year anniversary of Oasis' reunuon tour on July 4, Disney will release the first teaser for the documentary.

  • In fact, a countdown to the premiere is already underway, with the teaser set to premeire on July 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

  • The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom.
  • Viewers can expect rehearsal footage, backstage moments and onstage access, along with the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 25 years.
  • The documentary also explores the cultural and emotional impact of Oasis’ music on fans and generations around the world throughout the sold-out global tour.
  • The documentary will debut in select IMAX theaters and cinemas worldwide beginning September 11 as an exclusive theatrical engagement presented by Disney+.
  • Following its theatrical run, the film will stream internationally on Disney+ and on Hulu in the United States later this year.
  • Additional details, including cinema listings, are expected to be announced soon.

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