Oasis Documentary Teaser to Debut on One Year Anniversary of the Band's Reunion Tour
The currently untitled film will follow the brothers on their 2025 reunion tour.
Disney is set to celebrate one year since the return of Oasis with a first look at the new landmark documentary covering the iconic band.
What's Happening:
- Back in May, Disney announced that a new documentary chronicling the legendary British band Oasis was in development.
- The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025 – their highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.
- Now, as fans get ready to mark the one year anniversary of Oasis' reunuon tour on July 4, Disney will release the first teaser for the documentary.
- In fact, a countdown to the premiere is already underway, with the teaser set to premeire on July 4 at 11 a.m. ET.
- The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom.
- Viewers can expect rehearsal footage, backstage moments and onstage access, along with the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 25 years.
- The documentary also explores the cultural and emotional impact of Oasis’ music on fans and generations around the world throughout the sold-out global tour.
- The documentary will debut in select IMAX theaters and cinemas worldwide beginning September 11 as an exclusive theatrical engagement presented by Disney+.
- Following its theatrical run, the film will stream internationally on Disney+ and on Hulu in the United States later this year.
- Additional details, including cinema listings, are expected to be announced soon.
More Disney Movie News:
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- Animation legend Brad Bird will be sitting down with Collider for an in-depth conversation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
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- The first trailer for Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World, starring Lacey Chabert, has been released.
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