New Novelties Revealed as "Super Troopers 3" Tickets Go On Sale

Broken Lizard is back with another sequel to the group's most popular movie, set for release in just over a month.

Tickets are now on sale for Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3, and we're getting our first look at novelties for the film.

What's Happening:

Tickets are now available to purchase for Super Troopers 3, which hits theaters on August 7, 2026.

Everyone’s favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew. When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

We're also getting our first look at some of the novelties fans can expect at most movie theater chains, including The Trooper 130oz popcorn bucket and the 32oz Liter Cola collectible cup.

Super Troopers 3 is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (The Dukes of Hazzard) and was written by Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, and Chandrasekhar, who also all star in the film.

Newcomers to the lineup of troopers in the third movie include: Sakina Jaffrey (Pixar’s Soul) Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live) Lisa Gilroy (Twisted Metal) Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United) Marisa Coughlan (Teaching Mrs. Tingle) Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) Andrew Dismukes (SNL) Hannah Simone (New Girl) Iqbal Theba (Glee)

The first Super Troopers movie was released back in 2001, while the first sequel hit theaters 17 years later in 2018.

Broken Lizard formed in 1989 at Colgate University in upstate New York, and Super Troopers is considered something of a cult favorite among underground comedy fans.

Other movies from the troupe include Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Slammin’ Salmon, and Quasi.

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