Dwayne Johnson Confirms "Moana 3" at Press Tour in Rio

Fans of the first two films already saw this one coming.

We now know what many fans already assumed was coming - Moana 3 is officially coming from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What's Happening:

Big news out of Walt Disney Animation Studios as Dwayne Johnson has shared what, to be honest, many already saw coming.

Moana 3 is on approach and set to debut sometime in the future, however, according to Variety, The Rock isn't ready to reveal too much information.

As the live-action Moana is set to hit theaters on July 10th, Johnson was asked about the potential of a third installment at a press stop in Rio de Janeiro.

While Johnson was quick to revert the conversation back to the upcoming project, he did share "Yes, we have talked about ‘Moana 3,’ yes. But first, live-action Moana, we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen Moana 3.”

It is safe to assume Dwayne Johnson is set to return to the role of Maui for a fourth time, and it is probably equally safe to assume that Auli'i Cravalho will return to voice Moana.

Fans of the franchise definitely knew this was coming, given there were a number of unanswered questions from Moana 2. Deep diving fans who know about more than just where the line of the sky meets the sea also know that Moana 2 was also originally slated as a 10-episode series set for Disney+ before getting the theatrical treatment.

Given the length of Moana 2 - that only accounts for a handful of the episodes - so Moana 3 was all but already locked-and-loaded in the pipeline.

A Third Chapter: