Grace Finally Goes Home: "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" Makes Streaming Debut on Hulu
The fantastic sequel to "Ready or Not" is now available to stream from the comfort of your own home.
Today marked a big day for Ready or Not fans, as the Searchlight Pictures sequel made its streaming debut on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- After hitting theaters in March, Digital services in May, and Blu-ray and DVD last month, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has arrived on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Horror fans can enjoy the continuing survival escapades of Grace (Samara Weaving) and her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) from the comfort of their homes.
- A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
- Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.
- The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.
More Disney Movie News:
- After debuting a new teaser for Camp Rock 3, Disney has announced a new nationwide bus tour celebrating the film.
- American Girl is bringing some extra Disney magic to the Westfield Century City in honor of the release of the live-action Moana.
- Young patients and their families at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children were able to have a special Toy Story 5 experience, including a screening of the new movie and character appearances.
- ABC has officially announced that Speed will air as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, July 19.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now