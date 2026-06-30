"Speed" Joins ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Summer Movie Lineup

Summer movie nights continue on ABC as The Wonderful World of Disney brings another action classic back to primetime. Next month, audiences can buckle up for one of the most iconic thrillers of the 1990s when Speed joins the network's summer lineup.

What’s Happening:

ABC has officially announced that Speed will air as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, July 19, continuing the beloved programming tradition that has entertained families for decades.

The broadcast is scheduled from 8:33 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT.

Originally released in 1994, Speed became an instant blockbuster and remains one of the defining action films of its era. Directed by Jan de Bont, the film stars Keanu Reeves as LAPD officer Jack Traven, Sandra Bullock as Annie Porter, and Dennis Hopper as the film's unforgettable villain.

The film's simple but brilliantly suspenseful premise has stood the test of time. After a terrorist rigs a Los Angeles city bus with a bomb that will detonate if the vehicle slows below 50 miles per hour, rookie police officer Jack Traven must work alongside passenger Annie Porter to keep everyone alive while authorities race to stop the bomber before disaster strikes.

Praised for its nonstop pacing, practical stunt work, and breakout performances from Reeves and Bullock, Speed earned two Academy Awards and continues to be regarded as one of the greatest action films ever made.

Its addition to The Wonderful World of Disney offers viewers another opportunity to enjoy the classic from the comfort of home as part of ABC's annual summer movie programming.

Speed is just one of several fan-favorite films expected to air throughout the summer as ABC continues its seasonal movie tradition. Additional titles expected to join the lineup include: True Lies Cocktail Father of the Bride Part II The Princess Diaries The Parent Trap

The lineup blends action, comedy, romance, and family favorites, giving viewers a variety of classic films to enjoy on Sunday evenings throughout the summer.

With Speed kicking things into high gear in July and several beloved Disney and Hollywood favorites still to come, The Wonderful World of Disney continues to offer something for audiences of all ages during its annual return to ABC.

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