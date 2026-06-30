Disney+ Expands Content Partnership with Astro in Malaysia

The enhanced agreement brings more Disney films and series to Astro while adding popular Malaysian movies and television shows to Disney+.

Disney+ is continuing to grow its international content strategy, announcing an expanded partnership with Malaysian media company Astro that will bring more Disney favorites to Astro viewers while introducing a slate of popular Malaysian programming to Disney+ subscribers.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the latest agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies and reflects Disney+'s broader strategy of strengthening its presence in local markets through content-sharing partnerships. By combining globally recognized franchises with regional hits, the deal aims to offer viewers a more diverse entertainment lineup while showcasing local storytelling to new audiences.

Under the expanded agreement, Astro customers will gain access to an even wider selection of Disney-owned films and television series across Astro TV, Astro GO, and NJOI. Subscribers can also continue adding Disney+ to their service through the My Astro app or website, making it easier to access Disney's streaming library alongside Astro's existing offerings.

The content heading to Astro includes a mix of blockbuster films and beloved television series from Disney's extensive catalog. Viewers can expect to enjoy fan-favorite titles including Pirates of the Caribbean, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Maleficent, and Brave, along with classic television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs, and New Girl.

The partnership works both ways. As part of the expanded agreement, Disney+ Malaysia will add a selection of well-known Malaysian films, television dramas, and family programming, giving subscribers greater access to homegrown entertainment.

Among the local titles joining Disney+ are Zombi Kampung Pisang, Polis Evo and Polis Evo 2, Ola Bola, Khun:Sa – Che Khun Che Nisa, Takdir Itu Milik Aku, Syurga Itu Bukan Mudah, Travelawak: Projek Bapak Bapak, and the popular children's series Didi & Friends.

The expansion reflects Disney+'s increasing emphasis on local programming as it continues growing internationally. Rather than simply distributing its own catalog worldwide, the streaming service has increasingly entered reciprocal licensing agreements that allow regional content to reach broader audiences while strengthening relationships with local broadcasters.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, Disney+ has established similar collaborations with leading broadcasters and media companies, including partnerships with companies such as TVING in South Korea and other regional distributors. The strategy has also gained momentum in Europe, where Disney+ has recently announced content-sharing agreements with broadcasters including ITV in the United Kingdom and ZDF in Germany.

Mark Chan, Vice President and Managing Director for Disney in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, said the collaboration reinforces Disney's commitment to storytelling on both a global and local level.

"At Disney, storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do. Through this collaboration with Astro, we are excited to bring our globally loved stories to even more audiences in Malaysia, while also amplifying the richness of local voices on Disney+. It's about offering viewers new opportunities to discover compelling storytelling—whether they're from around the world or right at home."

As competition among streaming platforms continues to intensify, partnerships like this highlight how major services are increasingly investing in regional content and local collaborations. For Malaysian audiences, the expanded Disney+ and Astro agreement means greater access to both internationally recognized franchises and some of the country's most celebrated homegrown productions, all within the platforms they already use.

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