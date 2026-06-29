"The Proud Family" Creators to Participate in Q&A Panel at 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are heading to New Orleans!
The creators of The Proud Family and its sequel series, Louder and Prouder, will be appearing at this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture to discuss the show.
What's Happening:
- The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a vibrant celebration bringing together the most influential voices from Black culture, which takes place this year in New Orleans from July 3-5, 2026.
- Disney often has a large presence at the festival, which will be partially taken up this year by a celebration of The Proud Family.
- Series creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will be at ESSENCE Festival on Saturday, July 4 from 1:30–2:15 p.m. for a special screening and conversation.
- This comes as the trailer for the final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was released last week, ahead of its debut on July 29.
- Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.
- Get a preview of this year's ESSENCE Festival by taking a look back at last year's in the video below.
More Disney TV News:
- Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, talks about his time on the series on the latest episode of The Best of Both Our Worlds podcast.
- After pleading for a soap opera role earlier this year, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver will soon make his daytime debut on ABC's General Hospital.
- An Aquamarine television adaptation has officially landed a pilot order at Disney+ and Disney Channel.
- Emmy Award nominee Lizzy Caplan has officially joined the upcoming FX anthology series Far Cry.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now