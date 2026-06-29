"Last Week Tonight" Host John Oliver to Make Long-Awaited Soap Opera Debut on ABC's "General Hospital"
The late night host begged for a role since ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a soap opera turn.
A popular late-night host is ready to make his soap opera debut on ABC's General Hospital this week.
What's Happening:
- In the March 8 episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver lobbied to be part of a ridiculous soap opera cameo.
- At the time, he had said, "To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role and I’ll be on your set so fast it’ll make your head spin. I only have a few conditions. First, I don’t want to play myself, I want to be a character; and I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy — like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone’s long-lost something — and, ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance.”
- You can check out the moment in the clip below - which features strong language.
- Now, months later, his wish is coming true with a three-episode arc on ABC's long-running daytime soap, General Hospital.
- Oliver himself revealed the news on Sunday night's edition of his show, Last Week Tonight, saying that he will appear on the series in a "significant" guest role in episodes broadcasting on July 2, 3, and 6.
- We don't know any more details at the time, but we have a pretty strong feeling that at least a few of the HBO late night show's requests have been fulfilled.
- General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and streams on Hulu.
What They're Saying:
- Frank Valentini, General Hospital executive producer: “When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn’t hesitate for a second. He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles.”
Down in Port Charles:
- General Hospital is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. It holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Daytime Emmy Award a record 17 times.
- General Hospital continues its tradition of passion, intrigue and adventure that has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of the fictional town of Port Charles set in upstate New York.
- The glamour and excitement of those who have come to find their destinies in this familiar seaport town intertwine with the lives, loves and fortunes of beloved, well-known faces. As always, love, danger and mind-blowing plot twists abound on General Hospital with contemporary storylines and unforgettable characters.
- Often ahead of its time, General Hospital is known for elevating awareness for numerous health and social issues, in conjunction with storylines including HIV/AIDS; tolerance and understanding for the LGBTQ+ community; bipolar disorder; spousal abuse; sexual assault; workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era; gentrification; war refugees; voting rights and voter suppression; the fight for civil rights and against institutional racism; drug and alcohol addiction; breast cancer awareness; surrogacy and adoption; organ donation; autism; and Alzheimer’s-related stories.
- Many popular actors have appeared on General Hospital, including Demi Moore, John Stamos, Jack Wagner, Mark Hamill, Rick Springfield, Ricky Martin, Amber Tamblyn, Emma Samms, Jonathan Jackson, Chandra Wilson and Richard Dean Anderson.
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