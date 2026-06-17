Final Season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" to Debut in July, Followed by a Stop-Motion Holiday Special

Louder and Prouder than ever before, "The Proud Family" will be back for one final season on Disney+ in July!

The fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut next month on Disney+, to be followed by an all-new stop-motion holiday special later this year.

What's Happening:

The sequel series to the iconic Disney Channel series The Proud Family is wrapping up its run, with the final season set to premiere on Wednesday, July 29, ahead of the beloved series’ 25th anniversary.

Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.

The season four cast includes: Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud) Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud) Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud) JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama) Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones) Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer) Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez) Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez) Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi) Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez)

Guest stars for the fourth and final season include: Mariah Carey Romany Malco Chloe Bailey Lorraine Toussaint Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo Kym Whitley Dee Nasty Adele Givens Ali Wong JB Smoove Lashana Lynch

They will join recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill).

The final season will be followed later this year by A Proud Family Wizmas, a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special.

Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer with six new original songs to be included in this holiday special.

The news comes on the heels of series creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s overall deal being renewed for another year with Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family, under their production banner, BaR Productions.

They will continue to write, develop and produce series for platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

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