Disney Kids & Family: Disney Unveils New Identity for Disney Branded Television

Disney has unveiled a new identity for its kids programming division, renaming Disney Branded Television to more clearly communicate its focus on children's and family entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2020 during a corporate restructuring at The Walt Disney Company, Disney Channels Worldwide was renamed to, debatably, the worst named branch of the company: Disney Branded Television.

Well it looks like Disney wasn’t too keen on the name anymore, as Deadline is exclusively reporting that Disney Branded Television is being rebranded!

Following a review by Debra O'Connell, who began overseeing the division led by Ayo Davis after her promotion in March, the branch is being renamed Disney Kids & Family .

. O’Connel and Davis shared a joint letter to their creative partners announcing the change.

“To our creative partners,

We’re writing to let you know about an exciting change at Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Branded Television is being renamed Disney Kids & Family.

Together, we have built enduring franchises beloved by kids and families around the world. Our new name better reflects the creativity, ambition and storytelling we’re known for, while bringing greater clarity to the creative community about who we are and what we create.

While our name is changing, our commitment to great storytelling – and to all of you – remains exactly the same.

Thank you, as always, for your partnership, collaboration and creativity. We’re grateful for everything we’ve built together… and everything still to come.

Best,

Debra & Ayo”

The new name is intended to better reflect the division’s focus on creating content for children and families across Disney+, Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and digital platforms.

Disney said the previous “Branded Television” name sometimes caused confusion because the division produces both Disney IP-based content and original programming.

Popular franchise-based titles from the division include Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Vampirina, and the Descendants franchise.

The division also develops original hits such as Phineas & Ferb, Big City Greens, Doc McStuffins, Kiff, Camp Rock, and Sofia the First.

The division produced three of the five most-streamed preschool shows of 2025: Bluey (#1), Spidey and His Amazing Friends (#3), and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (#5).

Other recent successes include the return of Phineas & Ferb to Nielsen’s Top 10 Acquired Chart, strong streaming performance from Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and high viewership for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

Descendants: The Rise of Red was the top original streaming movie among key youth demographics in 2024.

The Descendants and Zombies franchises have also generated successful soundtracks and a sold-out Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.

Disney Branded Television has played a major role in helping Disney earn more Children’s & Family Emmy nominations than any other company over the past two years.

The division’s original short-form content includes How Not to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales, and Locker Diaries.

Sofia the First Returns:

Last month, Sofia the First: Royal Magic debuted, bringing back the fan-favorite Disney Jr. character to screens around the world.

In celebration of the return, Disney hosted a star-studded premiere, which included an appearance by Sofia herself, Ariel Winter!

Make sure you check out some pictures from the royal return.

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