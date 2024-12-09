As has been well documented, television has been incredibly important to the history of The

Walt Disney Company. When Walt was looking to build, he turned toto help fund the park in exchange for an agreement that resulted in three Disney shows that have long remained an important part of Disney history. From the launch of thein the 80s and the acquisition of ABC in the 90s, the constant engagement with households helped expand the connection between Disney and its consumers on a daily basis. That’s why it is such a shame that the worst named business at Disney is housed within the television group.

Let’s be blunt: Disney Branded Television is a terrible name. They make great stuff such as Kiff, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Goosebumps. These shows and more, continue the tradition of Disney making shows that parents, children, and adults without children can all enjoy. In addition, some of the best folks we work with are a part of this group and are super passionate about the work that they do.

During the Save Disney campaign, Roy Disney told us that branding is something a farmer does to cows so that you can differentiate virtually identical animals from one another. Disney should not be a brand that is attached to any old project as a way to make it seem special. Disney artists across the company strive to make special movies, shows, and theme parks that deliver on the ideals that were central to Walt. Could you imagine if those parks fell under Disney Branded Experiences? It instantly makes their offerings feel less core to what makes Disney special.

My suggestion? Renamed the group Walt Disney Television. It is a moniker the company has used before and it returns Walt as a key part in the park of Disney that makes television projects that are in the style he championed. I also think that it will send a message if outsider Dana Walden, who oversees all of Disney’s TV business, finds a way to highlight the group’s long Walt Disney lineage. While the Experiences group is investing in bringing Walt to Main Street at Disneyland, there is no part of Disney television that bears Walt’s name.

So many people that work for Disney Branded Television do such special work that will be remembered by families for decades to come. They should be able to proudly say they work for a group that celebrates Walt Disney, and not just a group that is using the storied name simply as a brand. They make some great shows — they should be doing so under a great name.