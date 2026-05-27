"Bluey" at Disney's Animal Kingdom: What You Need to Know

Yesterday, Bluey's Wild World at Disney's Animal Kingdom made its grand debut, bringing the ultra-popular blue heeler from the hit series, Bluey, and her sister Bingo to a distant corner of the park, taking over Conservation Station. To experience the newly rethemed zone and accompanying show, guests visiting the Walt Disney World Theme Park need to obtain a virtual queue. There are two drops during the day, once at 7:00 AM for those with reservations to the park, and again at 10:00 AM for those inside the park.

On its opening day, I can vouch that both filled instantly - with spaces to see the new Bluey attractions filled within mere seconds. The second drop, which takes place after park opening with many in the park, harkened back to the early days of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, where you would see entire groups and families stopping and trying to acquire the virtual queue - along with their excited or disappointed reaction that would reveal the success rate.

Once the Virtual Queue has been acquired, when called back guests will head to the Wildlife Express Train Station in the Village of Harambe at the park (the Africa section), which itself has already taken on a Bluey look. Some fans and Disney's Animal Kingdom purists will immediately disown this change as it arguably pulls the immersion out of the Harambe village with the bright colors and animated characters, but personally it's no different to me than when Rafiki from The Lion King once adorned the marquee.

Cast Members at this location are only verifying that you have obtained a virtual queue, not actually redeeming it at this point. That is a bit further along the journey.

After boarding the train, guests are taken on a journey with a familiar narrator - Dancing With The Stars Mirrorball champion and Australian Conservationist, Robert Irwin. Along the way, we also hear from Bluey and her family, including dad Bandit and mom Chili. The train journey - outside of the new narration - is the same as it always has been, taking passengers past backstage animal houses and areas on the trek to Conservation Station.

All of the other visuals, like billboards spreading conservation messages, have taken on a Bluey look as well, with the signature aesthetic from the show.

Once passengers arrive at Conservation Station, everything is familiar, but gone are the animal posters (or posters for upcoming DisneyNature or National Geographic films) instead replaced by more Bluey-style images. The elephant statue is still in place in the train station, though not pictured here.

As in the past, the journey continues up a pathway through a wooded area with different stops along the way. There's hands-on activities and a special Wilderness Explorer's badge that those participating in the popular Disney's Animal Kingdom activity can earn - but sadly behind the aforementioned virtual queue process.

Throughout the trail, Bluey scenes are featured, instantly becoming photo spots before we even get to the main event inside Conservation Station.

Even the exit signs have the Bluey theme.

Longtime fans of the park may remember the tree that is growing over a butterfly crossing sign. Worry not, that is still there. As you continue along the trail, more Bluey-esque animal banners start appearing as you get closer to Conservation Station.

The Pollinator Garden is still present, though the sign has taken on a Bluey look, right outside of the main Conservation Station building. Here is where the crowd has gathered as Bluey's Wild World takes place inside. This queue leads into the building, which is not only home to the show, but various other animal encounters and exhibits.

This area is also where your virtual queue will actually be redeemed. While I can't imagine a world where I have taken the Wildlife Express train all this way to be turned away at the door, there is some fine print that seems to serve as a catchall. What do I mean? I was in group 48, and went to the train station right when I was called. By the time I got to the actual redemption zone, they had called six additional groups, and mine was in a middle zone. There are some Disney Park-goers who might stretch their time - due to lightning lanes, dining reservations, what have you. On paper, it seems that you could theoretically board the train while your group is active, and reach the actual redemption zone at Conservation Station after your group has expired, potentially being turned away at the door.

Inside the main lobby area, all the animal photos have been covered over with Bluey style art. Don't get too overwhelmed though, this is also where your cast member will scan your admission media at a touchpoint to redeem your virtual queue.

If you look up, you can still see the shapes of the animal photos suspended from the roof, though they are painted over with black paint.

Inside, the queue continues as Bluey's Wild World takes over a small corner of the overall space. The animal health area, where you can see veterinary care and other animal exhibits feels tucked away as the entire space takes on the Bluey look.

On opening day, the queue in the building was about two to three shows deep and operated a lot like what Disney Parks fans might compare to a 3D film. It was continuous showings, but the difference is that the crowd was able to see and hear the show each time, running about 15 minutes each. The queue winds through the lobby, along the wall toward the veterinary exam room, and back towards where you came from.

Temporary stanchions are placed throughout, with plenty of cast members guiding guests along the way. It's a lot of back and forth, but makes sense in practice - although being in a queue two shows deep while Bluey and Bingo run out in front of you might be too much for the little ones who can't follow them just yet.

The show audience gathers in front of the old Song of the Rainforest 3D Audio Experience sound booths, which have long been closed. Now, their doors have been rethemed to look like exam rooms in the Bluey universe, helping carry that conservation theme.

"Show" is a loose term in this regard, as its an interactive play time with Bluey and Bingo in the middle of Conservation Station. Sadly, there isn't a whole lot of "conservation" in the show, just animal impressions and the chance for kids to save and protect bird eggs (ball pit-style balls) by bringing them to the characters.

Check out the show as we saw it during a soft opening just ahead of the Grand Opening.

Even the skylights have a Bluey look.

What could be the funniest, and simultaneously (arguably) the saddest thing of all - mere feet away from all the chaos of the Bluey show in the area, the former big draw of the space (the animal care facilities) were hosting what would have otherwise been a headlining event: surgery on a wallaby. While there was a small gathering of guests watching, the screaming of the play time and Bluey theme song were drowning out this incredibly unique opportunity to see this take place.

Familiar other animal exhibits, like snakes, insects, reptiles, and more, are still found in the area. But again, this and the veterinary care facilities are locked behind the virtual queue process. Even if you had no interest in Bluey and the games, and wanted to see anything else back here (including a new Wallaby and Kangaroo zone) you have to have a virtual queue (as of press time). No exceptions.

The exit doors are just beyond this space, leading to Jumping Junction. On opening day, this was not quite ready yet. Guests were being admitted into an entrance area to wash hands, but are stopped at a gate. In the future, this will be a walk-through experience to get up close with Kangaroos and Wallabies, but according to Cast Members, the animals aren't quite acclimated to that idea just yet. You can see what is open of Jumping Junction now.

To plan your trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom to see all the new Bluey fun for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.