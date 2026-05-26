Photos/Video: Jumpin' Junctions Brings Kangaroos and Wallabies to Conservation Station

Soon, guests will be able to get up close with these amazing animals.

As Bluey’s Wild World officially opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, some new animal residents now call Conservation Station their home at the new Jumpin’ Junction.

What’s Happening:

Today, May 26th, Walt Disney World’s first Bluey-themed experience debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Announced back in December, Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Conservation Station has been taken over by the Heeler family, and has reopened as Bluey’s Wild World.

Earlier today, Laughing Place attended opening day of Bluey’s Wild World, and got to take a look at the reimagined experience.

While there is plenty of fun to be had with Bluey and Bingo at the new experience, the attraction also arrives with new animal encounters all the way from down under!

Bringing in native animals from Australia, a new area called Jumpin’ Junction showcases quite possibly the most iconic pair of them all.

Eventually, this area will allow guests to get up close and personal with kangaroos and wallabies, however, the animals are still acclimating to their new home.

However, we were able to see some of the residents hanging out in the area!

No timeline for when the trail will become available to guests, but keep an eye on Laughing Place for any updates!

For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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