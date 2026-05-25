Photos: New Walt Disney World X Bluey Merchandise Drops at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Bluey's Wild World officially opens May 26th!

Bluey’s Wild World has soft opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and arriving with it is a new line of merchandise inspired by the attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow, Walt Disney World’s first Bluey-themed experience will debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
  • Announced back in December, Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Conservation Station has been taken over by the Heeler family, set to reopen as Bluey’s Wild World.
  • Earlier today, Laughing Place attended a soft opening of Bluey’s Wild World, and also spotted a line of merchandise of Bluey products debuting alongside the attraction. 

  • The line consists of tons of apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrating Bluey and Bingo’s arrival at the Most Magical Place on Earth. 
  • Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find!

Bluey Studio Collection Series 1 Blind Box ($14.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Tie Dye Tee ($36.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Tee ($24.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Bucket Hat ($22.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Charms ($19.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Friendship Bracelets ($21.99)

Bluey Mashems Series 3 Blindbox ($6.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Crewneck ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Baseball Hat ($26.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Windbreaker ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Hoodie ($64.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Pin Lanyards ($14.99/ each)

Disney Parks | Bluey and Bingo Pin ($14.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Pin Set ($44.99)

  • Bluey’s Wild World officially opens on May 26th. For those looking for extra help with their Walt Disney World adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good