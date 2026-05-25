Photos: New Walt Disney World X Bluey Merchandise Drops at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Bluey’s Wild World has soft opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and arriving with it is a new line of merchandise inspired by the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, Walt Disney World’s first Bluey-themed experience will debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Announced back in December, Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Conservation Station has been taken over by the Heeler family, set to reopen as Bluey’s Wild World.

Earlier today, Laughing Place attended a soft opening of Bluey’s Wild World, and also spotted a line of merchandise of Bluey products debuting alongside the attraction.

The line consists of tons of apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrating Bluey and Bingo’s arrival at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find!

Bluey Studio Collection Series 1 Blind Box ($14.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Tie Dye Tee ($36.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Tee ($24.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Bucket Hat ($22.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Charms ($19.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Friendship Bracelets ($21.99)

Bluey Mashems Series 3 Blindbox ($6.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Crewneck ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Baseball Hat ($26.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Windbreaker ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Hoodie ($64.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Pin Lanyards ($14.99/ each)

Disney Parks | Bluey and Bingo Pin ($14.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Pin Set ($44.99)

Bluey’s Wild World officially opens on May 26th. For those looking for extra help with their Walt Disney World adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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