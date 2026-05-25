Photos: New Walt Disney World X Bluey Merchandise Drops at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Bluey's Wild World officially opens May 26th!
Bluey’s Wild World has soft opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and arriving with it is a new line of merchandise inspired by the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, Walt Disney World’s first Bluey-themed experience will debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
- Announced back in December, Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Conservation Station has been taken over by the Heeler family, set to reopen as Bluey’s Wild World.
- Earlier today, Laughing Place attended a soft opening of Bluey’s Wild World, and also spotted a line of merchandise of Bluey products debuting alongside the attraction.
- The line consists of tons of apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrating Bluey and Bingo’s arrival at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find!
Bluey Studio Collection Series 1 Blind Box ($14.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Tie Dye Tee ($36.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Tee ($24.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Bucket Hat ($22.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Charms ($19.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Friendship Bracelets ($21.99)
Bluey Mashems Series 3 Blindbox ($6.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Crewneck ($44.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Baseball Hat ($26.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Windbreaker ($44.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Hoodie ($64.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Pin Lanyards ($14.99/ each)
Disney Parks | Bluey and Bingo Pin ($14.99)
Disney Parks | Bluey Pin Set ($44.99)
- Bluey’s Wild World officially opens on May 26th. For those looking for extra help with their Walt Disney World adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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