Photos: FØØD by Swedish Chef Opens for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Passholder Previews
You'll be pleased to know that, per Kermit, the Swedish Chef isn't actually allowed to prepare food here.
Annual Passholder previews for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets also brought with them the opening of FØØD by Swedish Chef.
What's Happening:
- The Swedish Chef is cooking up some delicious new treats for his new food stand, simply titled FØØD by Swedish Chef, which is located just outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, in the former home of KRNR The Rock Station.
- Here, the Swedish Chef will be serving up a tasty selection of bites and sips to get the vibes going for The Electric Mayhem.
- Among the delicious new treats on the FØØD by Swedish Chef menu are:
- Wocka Wocking Nachos – Corn chips with queso blanco, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Churro Drumstick – Twisted churro tossed in mixed berry sugar and topped with raspberry sauce and assorted sprinkles, served with chocolate sauce
- Mayhem Soft-serve Float – Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry with vanilla soft-serve topped with pink cotton candy
- Pink Le-moi-nade – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with guava made glamorous with a sprinkle of pink shimmer
- Pond Water Limeade – Minute Maid Premium Limeade, green apple, and fruit juice-filled pearls
- In addition to these new delights coming to FØØD by Swedish Chef, there’s plenty of existing favorites to enjoy, including:
- Mini Corn Dogs served with chips
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Assorted Chips
- Vanilla, Chocolate, or Swirl Waffle Cone
- Frozen Floats with Coca-Cola or Barq’s Root Beer
- Fountain Sodas
- Frozen Blue Raspberry (Also available with Bacardi Superior Rum or Tito’s Handmade Vodka)
More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A special grand opening ceremony featuring the Electric Mayhem rocking out to some rock classics took place a few days ago.
- We also had the chance to cover every inch of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Rapunzel and Mulan have begun greeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios ahead of the opening of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- The cast member that was injured during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular last year has returned to work.
- Guests visiting Disney Springs can experience a new tree (yes, tree) meet and greet as a part of Cool Kids’ Summer!
- Get a first look at Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station, opening in just a few days at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
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