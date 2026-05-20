Photos/Video: Take a Complete Tour of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

We had the chance to preview the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening on May 26.

Ahead of the grand opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, we got the chance to preview the attraction and all of the fun, Muppety details within. So join us as we take a tour of this inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational attraction!

Posters of the Electric Mayhem line the far wall of the queue, butting up against the Sunset Showcase Theater.

The entry way to G-Force Records features over 30 minutes of original footage for use in the queue, featuring Muppets and celebrities as varied as Bobo the Bear and John Stamos, to Fozzie and Weird Al Yankovic.

While next to impossible to do when experiencing the attraction, you can watch the entire loop for yourself in the video below.

A gallery case in the queue, curated by Yolanda the Rat, featuring various props apparently is not yet completed, and will see more additions in the coming days and weeks.

A tribute to Miss Piggy features one of her iconic looks, a pink and green polka dot dress with a matching hat.

The gallery also features a painstakingly recreated replica of Kermit's original banjo from The Muppet Movie, which is a part of the Walt Disney Archives.

Guitars and a drum set played by members of the Electric Mayhem featured in the gallery actually date back to The Muppet Show.

A variety of posters decorate the waiting area before the pre-show, many of which were made just for the attraction.

The recording studio where Aerosmith once set off for a limo ride across town to their big concert is now home to Scooter, Penguins and The Electric Mayhem – who will be cranking out the familiar tune "Can You Picture That?" as they rehearse for their big concert.

The pre-show actually changes slightly every time you see it, featuring different interactions with Muppets such as Gonzo, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, and the Swedish Chef.

The load area features a number of Easter Eggs calling back to past Muppet projects, including Muppet*Vision 3D.

This time, the piano key was left under the mat of Gonzo's Stunt School!

The attraction's safety video now cleverly makes use of Beaker and Muppet Labs.

Honeydew and Beaker taken up shop in the ground floor of the parking lot, transforming it into a mobile Muppet Lab – complete with the base of the actual former Muppet Mobile Lab!

As you exit the attraction, you're treated to a performance from the Electric Mayhem of "Can You Picture That?"

Finally, there's a touching tribute to Jim Henson himself, in Muppet form and moved over from Muppet*Vision 3D, as guests exit the attraction.

Enjoy the full experience of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets for yourself in the video below:

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets officially debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26.