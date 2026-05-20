Imagineering Dives Deep Into the Many Easter Eggs Found in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
Muppet*Vision 3D fans will be happy to know that the beloved attraction is well represented here.
Less than a week ahead of its official opening, Imagineering is sharing a look at numerous Easter Eggs found throughout Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, paying tribute to Muppet projects of the past.
What's Happening:
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is home to many Easter Eggs paying tribute to Muppet*Vision 3D and Muppet movies over the years, and the creative team who helped bring the new attraction to life have shared many of them in a new video.
- Imagineers shot over 30 mintues of original footage for use in the queue, featuring Muppets and celebrities as varied as Bobo the Bear and John Stamos, to Fozzie and Weird Al Yankovic.
- A gallery case in the queue, curated by Yolanda the Rat, featuring various props apparently is not yet completed, and will see more additions in the coming days and weeks.
- Said gallery features a painstakingly recreated replica of Kermit's original banjo from The Muppet Movie, which is a part of the Walt Disney Archives.
- Guitars played by members of the Electric Mayhem featured in the gallery actually date back to The Muppet Show.
- Out into the alleyway for the launch of the attraction, where the rats have got their own Squeakeasy next to the LA Comedy Club – with the opening year being a reference to the year Jim Henson was born.
- Gonzo's Stunt School features a barrage of Easter Eggs, from a Great Gonzo banner that hung in Muppet*Vision 3D to the Mona Lisa poster from Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano.
- Muppet*Vision 3D fans will love to know that the cannon that the penguins used to shoot at the Swedish Chef lives on as a prop in this section.
- Oh, and peep those PizzeRizzo pizza boxes!
- Sweetums still appears to be looking for Bean Bunny after all these years, as seen on a note in the queue.
- There's even a tribute to one of this author's favorite one-off Muppets, Angus McGonagle, who memorably appeared in the Star Wars episode of The Muppet Show.
- The Pop Off billboard from The Muppet Movie was recreated on the wall of the loading area.
- Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant Beaker have taken up shop in the ground floor of the parking lot, transforming it into a mobile Muppet Lab – complete with the base of the actual former Muppet Mobile Lab!
- Brief mention is given to some of the Easter Eggs you'll find on board the attraction itself, including an obligatory tribute to Waldo, the Spirit of 3D!
- As guests get to the end of their concert, they're greeted by a returning Statler and Waldorf from Muppet*Vision 3D. A lot of new lines are included, along with some reworked classic ones.
- Finally, there's a touching tribute to Jim Henson himself, in Muppet form and moved over from Muppet*Vision 3D, as guests exit the attraction.
- Check out all these Easter Eggs and more in the video below.
- For more Muppet fun, be sure to read my review of the updated attraction – but be forewarned, there are spoilers ahead!
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets officially debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Some creative new treats are coming to locations across Walt Disney World for Cool Kids' Summer.
- runDisney has revealed the royal Disney themes for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.
- After starting the job earlier this year, the restoration and repainting of Cinderella Castle to its original color scheme is now almost complete.
- Nomad Lounge and neighboring Tiffins Restaurant are celebrating their 10th anniversary with new menu offerings.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com