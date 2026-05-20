Imagineering Dives Deep Into the Many Easter Eggs Found in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Less than a week ahead of its official opening, Imagineering is sharing a look at numerous Easter Eggs found throughout Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, paying tribute to Muppet projects of the past.

What's Happening:

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is home to many Easter Eggs paying tribute to Muppet*Vision 3D and Muppet movies over the years, and the creative team who helped bring the new attraction to life have shared many of them in a new video.

Imagineers shot over 30 mintues of original footage for use in the queue, featuring Muppets and celebrities as varied as Bobo the Bear and John Stamos, to Fozzie and Weird Al Yankovic.

A gallery case in the queue, curated by Yolanda the Rat, featuring various props apparently is not yet completed, and will see more additions in the coming days and weeks.