Cool Kids' Summer Brings Creative New Treats to Walt Disney World
There's a lot of fun treats for the young and young at heart this summer at Walt Disney World.
What is summer without snacks? And as Walt Disney World gets ready to celebrate another Cool Kids' Summer, some new treats are coming to the resort.
What's Happening:
- Cool Kids' Summer kicks off at Walt Disney World on May 26 with a number of new and returning family friendly entertainment offerings.
- To go along with that, some new sweet offerings are coming to locations across the Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs.
- Here's what you can expect, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Ani-made (at Snack Cart in Animation Courtyard): Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and watermelon syrup served in Chip ‘n’ Dale Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.)
- Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints (at Amorette’s Patisserie): Kit includes a Mickey cookie, a Minnie cookie, a painter’s palette cookie, paint brushes, and water to activate the paints
- Chicken Goof-ups (at GRAB-N-GOOF): Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites with fried cheese curds and Goofy sauce
- Goof Troop Mac Snack (at GRAB-N-GOOF): Fried Macaroni & Cheese with marinara dipping sauce
- Gawrsh! Worms Everywhere Cake (at GRAB-N-GOOF): Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, cookies and cream pieces, and gummy candy
- Goofy’s Gone Fishing (at GRAB-N-GOOF): Blue raspberry lemonade with strawberry fruit juice-filled pearls and choice of fish or shark gummy candies
- Zurg Overload Shake (at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies): Vanilla shake with cherry coating, marshmallow whipped cream, sprinkles, and a chocolate piece
- Space Ranger Float (at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies): DOLE Whip Lime and vanilla soft-serve swirl, Sprite, green apple pearls, sprinkles, and a chocolate piece
- Also included in the new line-up of treats are some new Bluey-inspired treats coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom that we previously reported on.
- A big selection of new and returning family friendly entertainment offerings will be found this year, including:
- Cool Kids' Summer (now with the added s') will take place this year from May 26 through September 8, 2026.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New patriotic Disney merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World, featuring Americana-inspired apparel, Minnie ears, tote bags, and more.
- After starting the job earlier this year, the restoration and repainting of Cinderella Castle to its original color scheme is now almost complete.
- Nomad Lounge and neighboring Tiffins Restaurant are celebrating their 10th anniversary with new menu offerings.
- A new Aulani merchandise collection featuring Duffy and Friends plush bag charms, apparel, pins and more has arrived at Disney Springs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com