"Toy Story" Friends to Takeover Magic Kingdom's Diamond Horseshoe Saloon as Cool Kids' Summer Returns
They'll be there, right there, every day.
Come on it's time to play as Walt Disney World brings back their popular Cool Kids' Summer event for 2026, now with a rootin' tootin' good time at the Diamond Horseshoe Saloon at Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- After the success of last year’s popular event at Walt Disney World, Cool Kid’s Summer, the fun festivities are slated to return again for the summer of 2026.
- While other favorites are returning, we are also getting some new offerings this season, with a notable change coming to Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom.
- Just for Cool Kids’ Summer, pals from Toy Story are slated to be ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time at the Diamond Horseshoe at Magic Kingdom.
- Guests will be able to join Jessie, Woody, and friends for some energetic fun at Jessie’s Roundup, where they will be able to craft, dance, and yodel your hearts out in this western revue.
- The new offering joins a lineup of other entertainment that also includes the return of GoofyCore at EPCOT, and the debut of Bluey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Conservation Station, and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! At Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Cool Kids’ Summer is set to return to Walt Disney World starting on May 26th through September 8th, 2026.
Liberty Tree Adjacent:
- Interestingly, for quite some time now the Diamond Horseshoe Saloon in Liberty Square has been an expansion of sorts to the neighboring Liberty Tree Tavern, offering a similar menu with notably different names but the same actual food.
- It is unclear at this time if this dining location will remain during the summer, or if the Toy Story Friends will only be taking over a small portion while the dining operation continues.
- Reservations for both Liberty Tree Tavern and the Diamond Horseshoe Saloon were only available into March of 2026, and we may receive further details as we get closer to the return of Cool Kids’ Summer.
- For more information about dining reservations and to visit Walt Disney World during the summer festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.
