Photos: New Patriotic Disney Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World Ahead of America’s 250th Birthday

Disney fans can now find new Americana-inspired apparel, Minnie ears, tote bags, and more across Walt Disney World Resort.

Red, white, and blue magic has arrived resort-wide at Walt Disney World. As excitement builds toward America’s 250th birthday celebration, Disney is rolling out a fresh wave of patriotic merchandise across the resort, giving guests new ways to show off their stars-and-stripes style during summer vacations, Fourth of July festivities, and beyond.

The latest collection features a lineup of Americana-inspired apparel, accessories, and park essentials blending classic Disney charm with bold patriotic colors. From sparkling ear headbands to cozy apparel and everyday accessories, the new offerings are already turning heads at merchandise locations throughout Walt Disney World. Let’s take a look at the items we spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Patriotic Mickey Mouse Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Kids’ American Original Mickey Mouse Baseball Jersey - $59.99

Red, White and Blue Mickey Popsicle Beach Towel - $34.99

American Flag Walt Disney World Crewneck Sweatshirt - $49.99

American Original Mickey and Minnie Mouse License Plate Frame - $24.99

Americana Mini Monorail Toy - $14.99

At Walt Disney World, patriotic merchandise has long been especially popular around holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom often gravitate toward Americana-themed collections that pair perfectly with iconic experiences like the nightly flag retreat ceremony on Main Street, U.S.A. and performances of “The Hall of Presidents.”

For Disney fans hoping to add a little patriotic pixie dust to their wardrobe, this newest collection offers a festive way to celebrate both Disney magic and America’s upcoming milestone birthday.

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