My Disney Experience Reveals More Cool Kids Summer Fun at Disney Springs
The headliner is still the DescenDANCE x Camp Rock Jam
Disney Springs is getting ready for a summer of Cool Kids fun with a number of activities and offers at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining, and entertainment district.
What's Happening:
- Users of the My Disney Experience app can now find more details on many of the Cool Kids Summer offerings throughout Walt Disney World, including some additional fun coming to Disney Springs.
- We already knew about some of the bigger events, including the DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam, as well as the special offer coming to Drawn to Life presented by Cirque Du Soleil.
- Now, we know about some other activities for the family throughout Disney Springs, including:
- Disney Springs Kids Club Presented by Coppertone:
- Dance and play at the Marketplace Splash Pad with entertainment acts inspired by Polynesian Culture. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from May 26 through September 8, between 10:15 AM and 1:15 PM.
- Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Water Color Paints from Amorette's Patisserie:
- Create your own Mickey and Minnie cookie using edible watercolor paints. Each kit includes a Mickey Mouse Cookie, a Minnie Mouse Cookie, Painter's Palette Cookie, paint brushes, and water to activate the paints.
- DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam
- Dance and celebrate two of Disney Channel's most well-loved movie series, both with new movies being released this year - Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Camp Rock 3. Takes place at the Waterside Stage on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays intermittently from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
- Letters to Santa
- Stop by Disney's Days of Christmas store to write and mail a letter to jolly old St. Nick.
- Drawn to Life Special Offer
- Get a complimentary child ticket (ages 2-12) with the purchase of an adult ticket to Drawn to Life, valid for performances from May 27 through September 20, 2026.
- To have your own summer fun at Disney Springs and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
The Party Films:
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland marks the fifth film in the Descendants franchise.
- Set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, we follow Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time travels in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores what will happen when you alter the fabric of time.
- Along with Cantrall and Baker, returning cast members include Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora. New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
- Also revealed to debut in Summer of 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+ is Camp Rock 3.
- Set years after the events of the original films, the story picks up when Connect 3 unexpectedly loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. With the clock ticking, the brothers return to their roots, Camp Rock, hoping to find the next rising pop star in time to keep the tour alive.
- What they discover instead is a camp buzzing with talent, tension, and unpolished potential. As the campers compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for their favorite band, friendships are challenged, rivalries ignite, and unexpected alliances form. From emotional breakthroughs to spark-flying romances, the summer takes the campers and the Gray brothers on a journey they never saw coming.
- Sharing the screen with returning favorites Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie), is a stacked list of newcomers (to Camp Rock) including Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean, and Sherry Cola.
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