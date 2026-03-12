Cool Kids of All Ages Invited to "Descendants" and "Camp Rock" Themed Parties at Disney Springs This Summer
A new experience is coming to Disney Springs on select nights as part of the fun of Cool Kids' Summer, featuring new music from some highly anticipated new movies.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Cool Kids' Summer Fun at Walt Disney World, guests of all ages will be able to break out their best dance moves featuring some brand new Disney Channel favorites.
- In celebration of the new movies coming to Disney+ this summer, those visiting the Marketplace at Disney Springs on select nights during Cool Kids' Summer will be able to partake in a party playing new hits from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, and Camp Rock 3.
- While Disney didn't share specifics about the location for these special parties - it will likely be at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage right across from World of Disney.
- This is only one aspect of this year's Cool Kids' Summer event, which also includes the opening of experiences across Walt Disney World property.
- This morning, it was announced that Bluey's Wild World would open at Disney's Animal Kingdom in May. Also arriving in May are Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, Soarin' Across America, and more. And while we don't have an exact return date for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom, it is expected to reopen in "early May."
- Just ahead of the fun, guests can experience a revamped Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom starting next month.
The Upcoming Movies:
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland marks the fifth film in the Descendants franchise.
- Set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, we follow Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time travels in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores what will happen when you alter the fabric of time.
- Along with Cantrall and Baker, returning cast members include Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora. New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
- No release date has been announced for the new movie outside of "This Summer."
- Also revealed to debut in Summer of 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+ is Camp Rock 3.
- Set years after the events of the original films, the story picks up when Connect 3 unexpectedly loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. With the clock ticking, the brothers return to their roots, Camp Rock, hoping to find the next rising pop star in time to keep the tour alive.
- What they discover instead is a camp buzzing with talent, tension, and unpolished potential. As the campers compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for their favorite band, friendships are challenged, rivalries ignite, and unexpected alliances form. From emotional breakthroughs to spark-flying romances, the summer takes the campers and the Gray brothers on a journey they never saw coming.
- Sharing the screen with returning favorites Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie), is a stacked list of newcomers (to Camp Rock) including Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean, and Sherry Cola.
- Again, no specific date has been revealed for the new movie, outside of "Summer"