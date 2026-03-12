Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Set to Make Intergalactic Return to Magic Kingdom

Buzz Lightyear is gearing up to make his Magic Kingdom return as Walt Disney World announces the opening date for the reimagined Space Ranger Spin.

What’s Happening:

Paging Star Command: Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is reopening at Walt Disney World.

The Magic Kingdom attraction, which originally opened back in 1998, has been undergoing a massive refurbishment, bringing in new ride vehicles, targets, handheld blasters, and enhanced effects to bring the ride to current Disney standards.

Space Ranger Spin began its refurbishment on August 4th, 2025, and will finally reopen to guests beginning on April 8.

For those looking to check out some of the incredible improvements on the attraction, Laughing Place had the chance to preview the upcoming refresh at a media event last summer.

Additionally, it was also revealed that not only will the Disney PhotoPass on-ride photo will be returning, but it will also include - for the first time ever - your score and your rank!

More recently, we heard from those involved with the project about what fans can expect from the update.

For those looking to join Buzz Lightyear on his mission to defeat Emperor Zurg, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

More Walt Disney World Updates:

Buzz isn't the only attraction set to excite WDW guests in the near future.

This morning, it was announced that Bluey's Wild World would open at Disney's Animal Kingdom in May.

Also arriving in May are Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, Soarin' Across America, and more.

And while we don't have an exact return date for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom, it is expected to reopen in "early May."

Read More Walt Disney World: