What Disney Fans Can Look Forward to When Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Reopens at Magic Kingdom

With the Magic Kingdom attraction, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin set to reopen this spring, two members of the team behind the project spent some time talking to some fan media to discuss the refreshed experience. Producer Kimberly Alison and Creative Director Justin DeTolla discussed some of the new features coming to the beloved attraction.

According to the Imagineers, the guiding principle for the update was maintaining the attraction’s legacy while improving the gameplay experience. “We realized that the right call was evolution, not revolution,” DeTolla explained. “Buzz Lightyear is a beloved attraction in our parks, and these characters have stood the test of time for over 30 years.”

Rather than fundamentally changing the ride, the team focused on enhancing the interactive elements that make the attraction so popular with guests of all ages. “We wanted to preserve that,” DeTolla continued, “but add new technology so you can have an even more fun time playing this awesome game.”

One of the biggest challenges for the team was balancing improved gameplay mechanics with the attraction’s storytelling. For Imagineers, the narrative always comes first. “We want to make sure the enhancements don’t overpower the story,” Allison said. “We’re storytellers. We want to preserve the story most of all.”

That story, of course, continues to place guests in the role of recruits joining Buzz Lightyear in the battle against the evil Emperor Zurg. “All of the enhancements were designed to do just that — enhance the story of us as Space Rangers joining Buzz to defeat Emperor Zurg,” Allison added.

For longtime fans of the attraction, one of the most exciting changes involves the scoring system. With new digital score displays, Space Rangers will now be able to achieve scores beyond the ride’s previous cap. “For the first time, Space Rangers can score even higher than 999,999 with our new digital score screens,” Allison revealed. In other words, players can now truly go “to infinity and beyond.”

The update also introduces interactive media-based targets, allowing Imagineers to add surprises and Easter eggs for dedicated fans who know the attraction well. “We know we have super fans,” Allison said. “We want to make sure we’ve got surprises for them as well.”

The refreshed gameplay will also offer different strategies for riders. Some guests may choose to carefully hunt for high-value targets, while others may prefer a more rapid-fire approach. “There are lots of new ways to play now,” DeTolla said. “You can be eagle-eyed and selective with the targets you’re hitting, or you can go in and just blast away.”

The refreshed attraction will also introduce a new character named Buddy, created in partnership with Pixar Animation Studios. Buddy serves as an assistant bot helping prepare guests for their mission. “Buddy is prepared to get Space Rangers ready for their mission out to defeat Emperor Zurg,” DeTolla explained.

As the experience begins, guests will encounter Buddy performing safety and flight checks — while also giving them an opportunity to practice hitting targets. This playful addition helps set the stage for the mission ahead while introducing a new personality into the attraction.

Another notable enhancement comes during the attraction’s iconic sequence. What fans refer to as the speed tunnel is referred by the Imagineers as Hyperspace. This sequence will now let guests interact with targets adding new gameplay to the ride.

While the attraction’s story and spirit remain intact, the combination of upgraded technology, new gameplay mechanics, and the addition of Buddy aims to give guests a fresh reason to join Star Command once again. This experience is just one example of how Walt Disney World is reinvesting into existing experiences with new magic also coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad this spring. These efforts ensure that iconic experiences remain classic experiences for the decades to come.