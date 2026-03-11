Walt Disney World Welcomes First Ankole Cattle Calf in Over Two Decades
She is currently resting backstage before her big savanna debut
The herd at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is welcoming a new addition with the first Ankole Cattle calf born at Walt Disney World in over two decades.
What's Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney Animals, Science, and Environment, has taken to social media to share one of the newest arrivals at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- In the post, Penning shared that Winnie, of the Ankole cattle featured at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, has welcomed the first Ankole calf born at Walt Disney World in over 20 years.
- The calf, a female, and her mother are both in good health and will spend some time bonding backstage before heading out on to the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in the near future.
- At this time, a name for the new calf has not been revealed or announced.
Additional Ankole Info:
- Ankole Cattle are almost instantly recognizable to those who have visited Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the animal is a staple on the savannas at both locations.
- They are a distinctive breed of African cattle famous for their enormous, dramatic horns. They are one of the most recognizable cattle breeds in the world and are strongly tied to the culture and history of East Africa.
- Their horns can grow 5–8 feet tip-to-tip, and have a honeycomb interior filled with blood vessels that help cool the animal’s blood, acting like natural radiators.
- For Disney, they are a great selection for their savannas as they’re domesticated but historically African, fitting the cultural landscape. Additionally, their huge horns make them visually striking for guests, and they coexist safely with the other hoofed animals in the large savanna habitats.
