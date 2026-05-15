First Look at Scooter and the Penguins Inside New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Pre-Show
Additionally, we've got our first look at the attraction photos for the reimagined coaster.
In just 11 days, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will officially open at Disney's Hollywood Studios! As the opening draws near, excitement is high, as Disney shares a first look at the new pre-show, featuring Scooter and the Penguins!
What's Happening:
- The recording studio where Aerosmith once set off for a limo ride across town to their big concert will now be home to Scooter, Penguins and The Electric Mayhem – who will be cranking out the familiar tune "Can You Picture That?" as they rehearse for their big concert.
- Here guests will encounter the first-ever Audio Animatronics figure of Scooter, which Disney has shared a first look at today.
- Impressively, Scooter's motions were brought to life using motion‑capture technology of the actual Scooter the Muppet. By recording and tracking Scooter’s performance, Walt Disney Imagineering was able to build and program a figure that looks, moves, and emotes exactly like Scooter should, right down to the small details.
- Scooter will also be joined by the finest engineers – penguins, of course – as he does his best to convince The Electric Mayhem to stop jamming and get to their increasingly restless fans. But will it be enough to get the band across town and on stage in time?
- Thanks to the newest technological advancements from Muppet Labs, we’ll board a super‑powered vehicle in the alleyway just behind Studio C known as the Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (L.I.M.O.)!
- And speaking of, Disney also shared a first look at three different attraction photo designs, that also offer our first glimpse at the updated ride vehicles.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.
- The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World is making it easier and more affordable for Florida residents to enjoy all the new magic this summer with a new ticket offer.
- More details for Soarin' Across America, including some of the flight destinations, have been revealed.
- A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.
- Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival.
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