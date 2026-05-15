First Look at Scooter and the Penguins Inside New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Pre-Show

Here guests will encounter the first-ever Audio Animatronics figure of Scooter, which Disney has shared a first look at today.

Impressively, Scooter's motions were brought to life using motion‑capture technology of the actual Scooter the Muppet. By recording and tracking Scooter’s performance, Walt Disney Imagineering was able to build and program a figure that looks, moves, and emotes exactly like Scooter should, right down to the small details.