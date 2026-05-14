Florida Residents Can Save on Multi-Day Walt Disney World Tickets This Summer
Catch all of the hottest new experiences this summer with the Disney Summer Ticket for Florida Residents.
Walt Disney World is making it easier and more affordable for Florida residents to enjoy all the new magic this summer with a new ticket offer.
What's Happening:
- As Walt Disney World gets ready to open new experiences like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Bluey's Wild World, Soarin' Across America, and more, Florida residents have a new way to save on their visit this summer.
- Introducing the Disney Summer Ticket, a specially priced ticket for Florida residents, available in 2-4 day options, including:
- 4-Day Ticket: $65 Per Day + Tax (Total Price: $259 + Tax)
- 3-Day Ticket: $80 Per Day + Tax (Total Price: $239 + Tax)
- 2-Day Ticket: $110 Per Day + Tax (Total Price: $219 + Tax)
- The Disney Summer Ticket is valid for use from May 17 to October 3, 2026, with an advance park reservation required.
- The ticket is valid for admission to just one theme park per day, and expires on October 3, 2026.
- For more information on this offer and all other offers currently available, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- More details for Soarin' Across America, including some of the flight destinations, have been revealed.
- A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.
- Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival.
- When it opens later this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will make use of a Virtual Queue.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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