Disney and FM to Relaunch Popular "Wild About Safety" Campaign
More trading cards please!
A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.
What's Happening:
- FM is a leading mutual insurance company who works with one of every four Fortune 500 companies to better understand hazards that can impact their business, and make cost-effective risk management decisions combining property loss prevention and insurance protection.
- Now, FM and Disney Experiences have announced the relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety program.
- Devotees may recall the Wild About Safety Program, originally introduced back in 2003 featuring Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King, designed to engage families in safety through storytelling that promotes safe behavior and demonstrates Disney's commitment to delivering fun and safe experiences.
- Important safety messages were conveyed through a series of illustrations in tip cards, activity books and videos utilized throughout the domestic and international theme parks, resorts and cruise ships.
- To date, the Disney Wild About Safety program has reached more than a billion children and families worldwide.
- No further details were revealed yet regarding the program - like whether or not Timon and Pumbaa will return, or when we can expect to see new content as part of the program.
What They're Saying:
- Greg Hale, vice president and chief safety officer at Disney Experiences: "We're excited to relaunch Disney Wild About Safety with refreshed content and expanded reach. Our collaboration with FM enhances the program's mission, adding valuable industry support as Disney continues to provide guests tips for staying safe while enjoying the magic of our theme parks and cruise ships – and at home."
- Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney to help prepare its guests so they can enjoy the vacation of a lifetime. Through our collaboration, FM will support Disney's innovative safety education program, helping guests get the most out of the incredible adventures in store for them at Disney's theme parks and cruise ships."
An Effective Campaign:
- The Disney Wild About Safety campaign was ridiculously effective, and is often remembered best by those who frequented the parks after its launch in 2003 and into the 2010s.
- As mentioned, guests would see signage on buses and other transportation, get handed trading cards, and more.
- Some people, like this author, can remember some of the sayings verbatim having seen them around everywhere - including "Have fun in the sun, don't get overdone" (a sunscreen reminder), a personal favorite - "It's a rope, not a ride" (don't sit on queue ropes), and the ever important for the Florida heat "Don't wait too late to hydrate."
- I'm very curious to see what new phrases we'll see regarding park behavior in 2026 and beyond.
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