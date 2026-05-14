Disney and FM to Relaunch Popular "Wild About Safety" Campaign

A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.

What's Happening:

FM is a leading mutual insurance company who works with one of every four Fortune 500 companies to better understand hazards that can impact their business, and make cost-effective risk management decisions combining property loss prevention and insurance protection.

Now, FM and Disney Experiences have announced the relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety program.

Devotees may recall the Wild About Safety Program, originally introduced back in 2003 featuring Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King, designed to engage families in safety through storytelling that promotes safe behavior and demonstrates Disney's commitment to delivering fun and safe experiences.

Important safety messages were conveyed through a series of illustrations in tip cards, activity books and videos utilized throughout the domestic and international theme parks, resorts and cruise ships.

To date, the Disney Wild About Safety program has reached more than a billion children and families worldwide.