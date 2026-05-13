Fashion Fans Rejoice: Cole Haan Steps Into Disney Springs

The premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand is coming soon to Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Springs and Cole Haan jointly announced the forthcoming location via a social post on Instagram.
  • The new retail location will be situated in the Town Center section of Disney Springs.
  • Cole Haan is known for blending classic style with modern comfort technology across shoes, handbags, outerwear, and accessories for men and women.
  • The Disney Springs storefront will join the shopping district’s growing lineup of fashion and lifestyle brands.
  • An official opening date nor a specific location for the new Cole Haan location have been revealed at this time.
  • It should be noted that Johnston & Murphy and Shore have both closed in recent weeks, leaving two potential locations for Cole Haan to move into.
  • Also coming soon to Disney Springs are Vans and Six Ravens, a new concept from Gideon's Bakehouse.
  • Perhaps the biggest addition, however, is Level99, an interactive social gaming venue opening this summer.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com