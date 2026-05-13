Fashion Fans Rejoice: Cole Haan Steps Into Disney Springs
The premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand is coming soon to Disney Springs.
Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival.
What's Happening:
- Disney Springs and Cole Haan jointly announced the forthcoming location via a social post on Instagram.
- The new retail location will be situated in the Town Center section of Disney Springs.
- Cole Haan is known for blending classic style with modern comfort technology across shoes, handbags, outerwear, and accessories for men and women.
- The Disney Springs storefront will join the shopping district’s growing lineup of fashion and lifestyle brands.
- An official opening date nor a specific location for the new Cole Haan location have been revealed at this time.
- It should be noted that Johnston & Murphy and Shore have both closed in recent weeks, leaving two potential locations for Cole Haan to move into.
- Also coming soon to Disney Springs are Vans and Six Ravens, a new concept from Gideon's Bakehouse.
- Perhaps the biggest addition, however, is Level99, an interactive social gaming venue opening this summer.
More Walt Disney World News:
- When it opens later this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will make use of a Virtual Queue.
- Disney has revealed all the Bluey-themed treats coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom later this month.'
- Starting the same day that the attraction reopens, guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can soon find some Muppet food near Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- A favorite miniature version of Cinderella Castle now reflects the color changes of the actual Magic Kingdom icon.
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