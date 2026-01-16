Gideon's Bakehouse Announces New Six Ravens Food Concept Coming Later This Year to Disney Springs
Those who just can't get enough of Gideon's Bakehouse now have a whole other location to enjoy, just around the corner at Disney Springs!
We've finally learned more details about the mysterious project from Gideon's Bakehouse coming to Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Gideon's Bakehouse has announced the opening of a new concept at Disney Springs – Six Ravens.
- Following the massive success of their original location, which opened five years ago in The Landing area of Disney Springs, this new concept will be a grab-and-go area in a small space. Specifically, it will take over the former The Art of Shaving location.
- We previously spotted mysterious, Gideon's-like artwork on the windows of said location, and this news confirms it will indeed be Gideon's related.
- Six Ravens will specialize in a creation called Coffyns, the original term for an old school hand pie. This fluffy yeast bread is filled with flavors created not only by the talented minds in Gideon’s kitchen but also by some of your favorite Orlando culinary superstars.
- You'll also be able to find potatoes, local draft beer, and some tasty desserts at the new location.
- Six Ravens is expected to open later this year at Disney Springs.
More Ways to Celebrate 5 Years of Gideon's Bakehouse:
- As we shared earlier this week, a Gargoyle Print celebrating the 5th anniversary will be available exclusively at Gideon’s in Disney Springs today, January 16. Limit one per transaction, while supplies last.
- On the menu as of today are Birthday Cake Dunking Sticks, perfect for dipping in your Cold Brew. These are limited to 2 per person.
