Photos: Construction Walls Go Up at Harambe Market as New Quick-Service Concept Takes Shape

The former Africa dining spot is being reworked into a burgers-and-nuggets location, replacing Restaurantosaurus later this year.

Change is officially underway in the heart of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. What was once a vibrant open-air dining hub is now hidden behind construction walls, signaling a major shift in the park’s quick-service lineup and the beginning of the end for a longtime DinoLand favorite.

The newly installed construction walls wrap around a portion of Harambe Market’s former mobile order pick-up windows, while black scrim stretches between the awnings and the walls to fully block the space from guest view. The setup suggests significant interior and operational changes are underway as Disney transitions the venue to its new concept.

Harambe Market originally closed in October, and its popular rice bowls and wraps were relocated to Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, also in the Africa section of the park. Kusafiri has since expanded its offerings, helping fill the gap while construction continues.

When Harambe Market reopens in March, it will debut a streamlined menu focused on theme-park staples like hamburgers and chicken nuggets, effectively replacing Restaurantosaurus, which is set to close permanently in February. The move aligns with broader changes coming to DinoLand U.S.A., which is being phased out as Disney prepares for the upcoming Tropical Americas expansion.

While the new menu may lack the global flair Harambe Market was once known for, the reimagined location is expected to offer a more accessible, crowd-pleasing option in a high-traffic area of the park. For now, guests passing through Africa will notice the construction walls and scrim as visible signs of Disney’s ongoing evolution, both in dining and in the future shape of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

