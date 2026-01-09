Join the P.A.C.K.! Audition Posting Reveals More Details on "Bluey" Experience Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom
Get ready to have a blast with Bluey and Bingo this summer at Walt Disney World!
An audition posting for the new Bluey experience coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom has revealed a few more details on what to expect.
What's Happening:
- Beginning in summer 2026, Bluey fans will want to head to Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the chance to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo!
- We've learned a little more about what fans can expect via a posting on the Disney Auditions website.
- Disney is currently seeking "High Energy Actors" to host and play some of Bluey’s favorite games with fun animal twists. They even shared a monologue that those auditioning must learn.
- It looks like the show will be guided by three hosts who are a part of the P.A.C.K. team – Playful Animal Crew for Kids.
- Rehearsals are expected to begin in early May 2026, which should have this experience ready for a summer 2026 debut.
- If you're looking to submit an audition, they will be accepted through January 23rd, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. ET.
- Elswhere at Rafiki's Planet Watch, guests will be able to take a picture with Bluey and Bingo, and step outside to discover an experience with animals native to Bluey’s home country of Australia.
- Bluey and Bingo will also be appearing on the Disney Dream starting in February 2026 and the Disney Wish starting in June 2026.
- Over at Disneyland, Bluey will take over the Fantasyland Theatre for a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
