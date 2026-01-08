Coral Reef Restaurant Discontinues Lunch Service at EPCOT
You'll now only be able to dine with the fishies at dinner.
The Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT is no longer offering lunch service, now only opening its doors for dinner.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this week, the Coral Reef Restaurant quietly ended its lunch service, which has been a consistent mainstay of the restaurant since it first opened back in 1986.
- Per the Walt Disney World website, hours for the restaurant are now shown as 4:00-9:00 p.m. daily – meaning, it is now only open for 5 hours at dinnertime.
- Reservations for Coral Reef are currently available to book through early March – with all dates showing only dinner hours.
- Disney has not officially recognized the change, outside of updating the restaurant's hours.
- Perhaps the restaurant's somewhat out-of-the-way location and a plethora of other dining options at EPCOT have led to the decision to keep Coral Reef closed for lunch.
- Coral Reef Restaurant are available through early March, which is how far in advance the operating calendar is currently posted on the Walt Disney World website.
- Last year, a bold new, circular sign for the restaurant was installed, continuing the aesthetic seen in the entrance mural to The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
More Walt Disney World News:
- With the temporary closure of Pete's Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom, the characters that usually meet inside can now be found outside in Storybook Circus.
- The team at EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends will be celebrating the pavilion's 40th anniversary all month long.
- The TRON: Ares overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run will be departing the Magic Kingdom in less than two weeks.
- Decadent delights await at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts – check out the full Foodie Guide!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com