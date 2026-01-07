Foodie Guide to the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Figment spreads his wings and inspires a number of creative dishes for this year's festival.

The first EPCOT festival of the year, the International Festival of the Arts, will kick off in just nine days on January 16th, running through February 23rd, 2026. Feast your eyes upon the culinary delights that await in the 2026 Foodie Guide for the popular festival.

Pick up a Festival Passport to take part in the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, a returning food stroll filled with true works of culinary art. With each bite, collect stamps by purchasing five of these decadent dishes to redeem a special prize from Deco Delights to enjoy (noted by a 🎨).

Go cash-free when you purchase a Disney Gift Card in a unique, festival-themed design — available at festival kiosks, Creations Shop, and other select stores.

Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

World Celebration

Opening Bites

CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:

Soft Shell Crab Slider: Green papaya slaw and mango ketchup on a sweet roll

🎨 Enchanted Rose: Dark chocolate mousse rose

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Fantasia Fusion IPA

von Trapp Brewing Bohemian Pilsner

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Caramel Cookie Bar Imperial Stout (New)

Beer Flight

Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Champagne

Connections Eatery

Food Item:

BBQ Chicken Pizza: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with smoked chicken, sweet barbecue sauce, cheese blend, peppers, and red onions (New)

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Spicy hand-breaded chicken, roasted garlic aïoli, and southern slaw on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Beverage:

Classic Mojito with mint foam (New)

The Deconstructed Dish

Near Test Track

Food Items:

Deconstructed BLT: Pork belly, soft-poached egg, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam

🎨 Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Key lime curd, key lime gelée, toasted meringue, and graham cracker crumbs with waffle cone triangles (New)

Beverages:

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep: Frozen mint and simple syrup blended with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep: Frozen mint and simple syrup blended with strawberry purée with Old Forester 86 Bourbon

Figment’s Inspiration Station at The Odyssey

Food Items:

🎨 Popcorn, Popcorn Chicken and Waffles with rainbow popcorn, popcorn chicken, mini mozzarella, and maple syrup (New)

Figment Fantasy Cake: Sponge cake filled with strawberry whipped cream topped with a white chocolate ganache, orange icing, and white chocolate Figment wings (New)

🎨 Color Scheme Cake: Fruit-flavored rainbow-hued cake topped with SKITTLES POP’d Sour and Original Freeze Dried Candy (New)

Beverages:

Figment Imagination Lemonade: Simply Lemonade with choice of flavor (Non-alcoholic beverage)

3 Daughters Brewing Orange Cream Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Banana Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Brouwerij Huyghe Floris Cactus Belgian Wheat Ale (New)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Port of Blue Stout (New)

The Bruery Enticing Boysenberry Sour Blonde Ale (New)

Beer Flight

World Showcase

El Artista Hambriento

Mexico

Food Items:

Chile Relleno Taco: Flour tortilla filled with seared beef tenderloin, poblano pepper, black beans, and salsa roja (New)

Tostada de Cangrejo: Crispy corn tortilla topped with guacamole, lump crab, mango, crispy onions, and hot sauce (New)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Matcharita: Contraluz Reposado Cristalino Tequila, matcha tea, strawberry liqueur, and sweet cream (New)

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe

Norway

Food Item:

Hazelnut Praline Boller: Cardamom bun with hazelnut cream (New)

The Painted Panda

China

Food Items:

General Tso’s Chicken Shumai: Dumplings filled with chicken, asparagus, onion, and water chestnut topped with General Tso’s sauce (New)

Char Siu Pork Bun: Sweet-and-savory Cantonese-style BBQ pork in a steamed bun (New)

Egg Tart: Hong Kong-style egg custard tart

Beverages:

Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Dragonfruit Lager

Silk River Hard Lemonade with vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade

Refreshment Outpost

In between China and Germany

Food Items:

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo

Parish Brewing Co. Blueberry Mochi Berliner Weisse

Brewlando Liquid Art Pilsner

Wicked Weed Brewing Abstract Blonde Ale (New)

Pastoral Palate

Germany

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze

Black Forest Cake: Chocolate mousse with morello cherries and chantilly cream

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale

Frozen Rosé

A Play on Rosé Flight

Hex Vom Dasenstein Pinot Noir (New)

L’Arte di Mangiare

Italy

Food Items:

Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments

Polenta Pasticciata: Polenta, bolognese, Parmesan, mozzarella, and tomato sauce (New)

Raspberry Spuma: Vanilla sauce, mint whipped cream, and puffed rice (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Red Sangria

Italian-inspired Margarita with Tequila and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur (New)

The Artist’s Table

The American Adventure

Food Items:

Steakhouse Lobster Caesar Salad with romaine and red oak lettuces, warmwater lobster, radish, herbed breadcrumbs, and house-made Caesar dressing (New)

Peppercorn-crusted Striploin with grilled asparagus, potatoes au gratin, and au poivre butter (New)

Dark Chocolate Torte: Flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream, and raspberries (New)

Beverages:

Playalinda Brewing Co. Old Fashioned Playa Ale (New)

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

Funnel Cake

The American Adventure

Food Item:

Wild Berry Funnel Cake: Funnel cake sandwich with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar topped with brown sugar brandy-wild berry compote, whipped cream, and dark chocolate sauce (New)

Goshiki

Japan

Food Items:

Taiyaki: Crisp, flaky fish-shaped chocolate-flavored pastry filled with custard and served with whipped topping (New)

Sushi Doughnut: Doughnut-shaped sushi with salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seeds over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce

Tokyo Kawaii Roll: Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in multicolor sushi rice and topped with refreshing yellow yuzu sauce and tangy plum sauce (New)

Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with sweet-and-savory minced American wagyu beef (New)

Beverages:

Grapey Apple Boba: Crafted black grape beverage with green apple popping boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Crafted black grape beverage with green apple popping boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) Crooked Can Brewing Company Wasabi IPA (New)

Masu Sake served in a traditional personalized wooden cup

served in a traditional personalized wooden cup Sake Flight: Peach, mango, and strawberry-flavored Nigori sake (New)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Morocco

Food Items:

Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced lamb Plant-based Falafel

with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips

Beverages:

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider

Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Pomegranate Fizz Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina

Between Morocco and France

Food Items:

🎨 Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli

Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche

Passion Fruit-filled Mango Cheesecake with coconut-pineapple cake, dragon fruit gelée, and dragon fruit-strawberry sauce

Beverages:

Layered Berry-Piña Colada Smoothie: Wild berry, piña colada, and strawberry (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Layered Berry-Piña Colada Smoothie: Wild berry, piña colada, and strawberry with spiced rum

L’Art de la Cuisine Française

France

Food Items:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

Gâteau de Crabe, Bisque de Homard, Crème Citron et Aneth: Crab cake, lobster bisque, and lemon-dill sour cream (New)

Éclair au Chocolat et à l’Orange, Crème à l’Orange, Ganache au Chocolat, Croustillant de Noisettes et Oranges Confites: Chocolate-orange éclair, orange cream, chocolate ganache, crispy hazelnut, and candied oranges (New)

Beverages:

Chardonnay, Laroque, Cite de Carcassonne (New)

Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnel Champenoise

Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple Juice, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and grape juice with lemon-lime foam

Gourmet Landscapes

Canada

Food Items:

Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged Parmesan, truffle shavings, and zinfandel reduction (Plant-based)

Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce

🎨 Citrus-braised Beet Tartare with golden beet “egg yolk,” mustard vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mushrooms, spiced pistachios, and “feta” snow (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler

Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut

Orin Swift Abstract California Red Blend (New)

Frozen Scotch Cocktail: Scotch and Twinings Chai Tea garnished with a chocolate nail

World Discovery

Fictional Victuals

Near Disney Traders

Food Items:

Chapter 1: Beach Oysters: Grilled oysters, mustard seed-peppercorn sabayon, and creamed spinach (New)

Chapter 2: Plate of Impossible Bites: Roasted turkey breast, onion and bacon custard tart, cherry gel, brown butter toast milk foam, and pineapple-toffee butter (New)

Chapter 3: Tea Treat: Twinings Earl Grey Tea Treat Chocolate Pot de Crème, lemon madeleine, rose and raspberry jam, and a tea biscuit crumble (New)

Beverages:

Upside Down Shake: Yellow cake soft-serve featuring Twinings English Breakfast Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Deco Delights

Near Port of Entry

Food Item:

🎨 Sparkling Spectacle Gâteau: Vanilla bean mousse with a golden caramel center and apricot jam on a hazelnut cookie (New)

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Buttercream Fresco (New)

Keel Farms Strawberry Shortcake Hard Cider

Boyd & Blair Espresso Martini

Pop Eats

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Item:

Grilled Cheese served with tomato soup

Croque Monsieur-inspired Grilled Cheese with Black Forest ham, Gruyère, and béchamel sauce served with tomato soup (New)

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Pixel Perfect Pilsner (New)

Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with fruit juice-filled pearls

Swirled Showcase

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Pink Vanilla Soft-serve in a Cone

DOLE Whip in a Cone (Plant-based) Lemon Lime Strawberry

Imagination Cone: Pink vanilla soft-serve in a lavender cone, “sparks” of imagination, and white chocolate Figment wings

Candy Trio Flight: DOLE Whip Strawberry with STARBURST MINIS fruit chews, DOLE Whip Lemon with SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy, and DOLE Whip Lime with chili-lime seasoning and LIFE SAVERS gummies

🎨 Liquid Nitrogen Minnie Cake Pop with cotton candy sponge cake, white chocolate ganache, and colorful chocolate splats (New)

The Craftsman’s Courtyard

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items:

Beef Wellington-inspired Croissant Supreme with creamed spinach croissant pinwheel, mushroom-gorgonzola ragoût, mustard-grilled flank steak, red wine sauce, and pickled mustard seeds

Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs

Beverages:

BrewDog Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout

Coffee Old Fashioned Cocktail: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, simple syrup, orange bitters, and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

World Nature

Sunshine Seasons

Food Items:

The Architecture of Drip: Blueberry-flavored gelato topped with scoops of banana and berry whipped cream, a waffle cone, and sprinkles (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage:

Pop Art Latte: Espresso with choice of milk and vanilla syrup topped with lavender whipped cream and SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

Our Picks

Boy is there ever so much to choose from! Festival of the Arts is probably my favorite EPCOT festival, and this year you'll find a mix of retunring favorites and new delights. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:

Figment’s Inspiration Station – Figment Fantasy Cake: Sponge cake filled with strawberry whipped cream topped with a white chocolate ganache, orange icing, and white chocolate Figment wings

– Figment Fantasy Cake: Sponge cake filled with strawberry whipped cream topped with a white chocolate ganache, orange icing, and white chocolate Figment wings The Painted Panda – Char Siu Pork Bun: Sweet-and-savory Cantonese-style BBQ pork in a steamed bun

– Char Siu Pork Bun: Sweet-and-savory Cantonese-style BBQ pork in a steamed bun The Artist's Table – Peppercorn-crusted Striploin with grilled asparagus, potatoes au gratin, and au poivre butter

– Peppercorn-crusted Striploin with grilled asparagus, potatoes au gratin, and au poivre butter Goshiki – Tokyo Kawaii Roll: Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in multicolor sushi rice and topped with refreshing yellow yuzu sauce and tangy plum sauce

– Tokyo Kawaii Roll: Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in multicolor sushi rice and topped with refreshing yellow yuzu sauce and tangy plum sauce Fictional Victuals – Chapter 3: Tea Treat: Twinings Earl Grey Tea Treat Chocolate Pot de Crème, lemon madeleine, rose and raspberry jam, and a tea biscuit crumble

– Chapter 3: Tea Treat: Twinings Earl Grey Tea Treat Chocolate Pot de Crème, lemon madeleine, rose and raspberry jam, and a tea biscuit crumble Deco Delights – Sparkling Spectacle Gâteau: Vanilla bean mousse with a golden caramel center and apricot jam on a hazelnut cookie

Find out more about this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts here.