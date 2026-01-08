Photos: Disney Stars Move Outside as Pete's Silly Sideshow Closes for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

Pete's Silly Sideshow has closed for a much-needed makeover, but the fun isn’t gone!

With the temporary closure of Pete's Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom, the characters that usually meet inside can now be found outside in Storybook Circus.

This past Sunday, Pete's Silly Sideshow closed for a much-needed refurbishment. But don’t worry! The characters found in this meet and greet attraction can now be found elsewhere in Storybook Circus. Minnie Magnifique and the Great Goofini can be found meeting guests right at the main entrance to Storybook Circus, across from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Over by the Walt Disney World Railroad Station, you'll find Daisy Fortuna and the Astounding Donaldo.

Pete's Silly Sideshow itself is now surrounded by construction walls, as Disney looks to fix many of the obvious wear and tear issues to the tent structure.

No reopening date has been revealed at this time for Pete’s Silly Sideshow.

More Walt Disney World News: