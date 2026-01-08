Photos: Disney Stars Move Outside as Pete's Silly Sideshow Closes for Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom
With the temporary closure of Pete's Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom, the characters that usually meet inside can now be found outside in Storybook Circus.
This past Sunday, Pete's Silly Sideshow closed for a much-needed refurbishment. But don’t worry! The characters found in this meet and greet attraction can now be found elsewhere in Storybook Circus. Minnie Magnifique and the Great Goofini can be found meeting guests right at the main entrance to Storybook Circus, across from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.
Over by the Walt Disney World Railroad Station, you'll find Daisy Fortuna and the Astounding Donaldo.
Pete's Silly Sideshow itself is now surrounded by construction walls, as Disney looks to fix many of the obvious wear and tear issues to the tent structure.
No reopening date has been revealed at this time for Pete’s Silly Sideshow.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The team at EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends will be celebrating the pavilion's 40th anniversary all month long.
- The TRON: Ares overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run will be departing the Magic Kingdom in less than two weeks.
- Decadent delights await at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts – check out the full Foodie Guide!
- Toy Story Land has opened a new Popcorn & Snacks stand, featuring Pizza Planet Spring Rolls.